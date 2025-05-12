Lead Vehicle Integration Manager/Epic Owner
2025-05-12
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the role
Are you interested in leading the development of the future Volvo FH/FM/FMX vehicles? Are you a project manager with passion for product development then keep on reading!
This is Vehicle Integration!
Through strong technical leadership, we lead the development of complete vehicles for Volvo Trucks and are accountable for the complete vehicle integration in FH/FM/FMX and multi-brand product development. We are a high performing, professional team of integration managers, product structure specialists and vehicle architects who have product development as our home turf.
Key responsibilities:
A Vehicle Integration Manager is responsible from the program initiation to product launch and program
• Lead the Vehicle Program, ensuring the successful integration of epics related to FH/FM/FMX truck development.
• Define milestones and high-level time plans in collaboration with Epic owners and cross-functional teams.
• Synchronize vehicle-level activities across all departments to ensure a cohesive product development process.
• Report progress and feature status to various internal committees and stakeholders.
• Act as Epic Owner for key epics, ensuring their progress and on-time delivery.
• As a team member, lead and contribute to harmonization and development of processes, methods, tools and standards.
Experience and Competence
As Lead Vehicle Integration Manager, you are expected to have a strong business mind-set as well as a solid background in hardware development and project management within an agile environment or experience in a Waterfall methodology setting. A strong technical foundation in hardware, specifically within cab, chassis, electrical systems, and eMobility installations, is crucial.
Additional, you have previous experience as a project manager within automotive product development. You need to be an inspiring leader and have a positive mind-set. You have a strong drive and energy level and are able to communicate and provide a clear direction for the team. You see challenges as inspiring and have a high level of integrity and easily build trust.
Qualifications:
• Engineering degree (BSc or MSc)
• PMP and/or SAFE certification or equivalent project management certification is highly valued.
• Many years of experience leading complex product development projects or Epics as Project Manager, Epic owner or similar
• Extensive technical knowledge and hands-on experience in hardware design, cab, chassis, electrical systems, and eMobility installation and/or Powertrain installation is a very strong merit.
• Knowledge about Truck application and customer usage.
• Background from automotive product development is a strong merit.
• Strong leadership skills with the ability to provide clear guidance and build trust within your team.
• Fluent in English.
The position is located in Gothenburg and includes occasional traveling.
For further information please contact
Mattias Royson, Manager Product Management, Mattias.royson@volvo.com
. Application screening will start immediately. The last day to apply is May 26th. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
