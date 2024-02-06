Lead the way to a connected future as Project Manager at Onnec Group!
2024-02-06
Onnec Group aims to be the heart of cONNECtions and is now looking for an experienced and skilled Project Manager to lead their projects within data networks, fiber optics, and copper infrastructure.
As a Project Manager at Onnec, you will be involved in providing state-of-the-art data centers while being part of a close-knit company where everyone cares for and supports each other.
If you are a coordinating problem-solver and want to be part of an organization that constantly strives to create a challenging and supportive work environment for its employees, we welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Onnec Group is a leading network solutions provider and global technology partner. With over 30 years of experience Onnec is offering data center services and computer management solutions and is currently on an exciting growth journey. While operating in a rapidly growing data center market, Onnec is providing services and installations to various data center operators in the Nordic region.
The company has established a strong presence in the market and expanded rapidly. They are a trusted partner of Microsoft and currently have an ongoing project with a team of 30 professionals in Gävle/Sandviken. There are many opportunities for development and the company has a streamlined decision-making process. Despite having over 30 years of industry experience, the business in Sweden is still young, with the ambition to grow even further.
As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing data network, fiber optics, and copper projects. We are seeking someone with a proven track record in managing large-scale construction projects, coordinating with other trades, and managing a team. You will have overall responsibility for project finances, working closely with different contractors.
You are offered
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner
• An expanding market and opportunities for global growth.
As a Project Manager you will take the lead in exciting projects and there is potential for international assignments, including work in the United States or Italy.
Onnec offers a young and dynamic work environment with a flat hierarchy, providing an opportunity to contribute to the company's development.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Financial responsibility and budget reporting
• Resource coordination and driving project progress
• Ensuring successful project delivery and acting as the main point of contact for the client and Onnec Group
• Overseeing the project from start to finish, resolving any issues that may arise
• Cost reporting, monitoring deviations, and coordinating on-site resources and subcontractors
• Responsibility for health and safety inspections, which can be delegated to the Site Manager
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Previous experience as a Project Manager / Construction Manager managing large-scale construction projects.
• Previous experience as a Project Manager within telecommunications, data networks, fiber optics, copper infrastructure, or related fields.
It is meritorious if you have a project management certification in Prince 2.
If you are a structured and experienced Project Manager with a background in telecom or data networks and want to be part of our growth journey, we look forward to hearing from you.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
