Lead Tender Engineer
2023-11-16
NKT is a leading manufacturer of high-voltage power solutions that support the world's transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and home to the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. www.NKT.com
We connect a greener world.
Electrify your career and connect a greener world! At NKT, we're advancing the green revolution by developing innovative high-voltage cable systems to deliver renewable energy wherever it's needed!
About the Role:
As a Lead Tender Engineer on our team, you will play an important role in designing world-class AC and DC cable systems for our customers around the world.
Key Responsibilities:
* Drive the technical aspects of our tender projects
* Design high-quality, cost-efficient cable systems that align with customer specifications and industry standards
* Perform comprehensive calculations for full technical scope including electrical, thermal and mechanical calculations
* Take responsibility for cost calculations related to the products, tests and engineering work in tenders
* Assess risks and opportunities for our tender projects
* Develop a deep understanding of and compliance with customer contracts and specifications
* Serve as the technical liaison to customers for both tender and delivery projects
What You Bring:
To excel in this role, you should possess:
* Experience from the high voltage industry is considered a plus
* A strong technical background and a proactive approach to skill development
* Exceptional systematic and analytical problem-solving skills
* Ability to work independently and take ownership of your own work
* Attention to detail, essential for creating high-quality technical documentation
* Strong teamwork skills, characterized by a willingness to share knowledge and expertise, fostering individual and collective growth
* An open-minded approach, valuing the diverse technical backgrounds of your colleagues and embracing opportunities for learning and new perspectives
* Effective communication skills, adapting your messaging to suit different situations and audiences, a crucial asset for negotiation work with NKT's customers
* You are meticulous in collecting, organizing, and presenting technical data via high-quality documentation that meets both internal and customer requirements.
Qualifications:
* Master's degree in Electrical Engineering (other relevant Engineering disciplines, such as Physics, or related fields may also be considered)
* Proficiency working with simulation software such as Matlab or Comsol is a plus
* Fluency in spoken and written English
* Valid work permit for the intended work location
Why NKT:
At NKT, we offer a dynamic, fast-paced, and high-tech environment where you can thrive both personally and professionally. Our team values innovative ideas and supports personal and collective growth. We recognize that having diverse technical and cultural backgrounds helps us to have a well-rounded perspective when developing solutions for our international customers. The primary work location is in Karlskrona, Sweden. However, for experienced candidates, this role may be based out one of our other offices, such as Malmö and Västerås in Sweden.
Contact and application
If you're ready for a rewarding career in a growing industry, we would hope to hear from you. Please apply via our website, we are conducting an open process where interesting candidates are interviewed on a continuous basis.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager, Evripidis Karatsivos, at: evripidis.karatsivos@nkt.com
. If you have inquiries regarding the recruitment process please reach out to our HR Business Partner, Steven Björksten at: stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
, or to our recruiter, Ben Gregg at: benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen: Joakim Wikström, +46 73-407 02 43
Ledarna: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
