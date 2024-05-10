Lead teacher (förstelärare) to International High School of the Gothenburg
2024-05-10
Vår vision är att Göteborg ska vara en internationellt ledande utbildnings- och kunskapsstad. Utbildningsförvaltningen i Göteborg bedriver verksamhet inom kommunal gymnasieskola, vuxenutbildning, yrkeshögskola, anpassad gymnasieskola, komvux som anpassad utbildning, studie- och yrkesvägledning, modersmål samt skolutveckling.
I vårt arbete har vi ett tydligt elevfokus som sätter kunskap och färdigheter i ett sammanhang där inre motivation, medskapande och lust att lära är viktiga ingredienser. Vi arbetar utifrån alla människors lika värde och rättigheter. Tillsammans skapar vi en arbetsmiljö där både elever och medarbetare är delaktiga och verkar för varandras framgång.
The main part of the assignment is teaching and classroom-related tasks in order to achieve higher goal fulfillment. In addition, the mission is to support and coach other teachers for increased dissemination of experiences and good examples. You initiate developmental processes in didactic work together with your colleagues. You follow research and contribute to your school's work in accordance with the Education Administration's quality program. School-specific assignment: As a lead teacher at the International High School of the Gothenburg Region, you have in your position to:- work actively and develop with the school's systematic quality work based on the operational plan. This will be done in close collaboration with the principal and participation in the school's Pedagogical Development Group - work with collegial learning by being a role model and leading collegial learning processes. - work in accordance with Gothenburg's employee policy. Kvalifikationer
Qualifications - Krav
We are looking for a licensed teacher in biology, science (naturkunskap) and preferably one more subject. Does it make your day when the penny drops for the students when you have taught them something complicated? Would you like to work in an environment that might as well be in another part of the world where everyone speaks English and most understand Swedish? Do you see the advantages of having a mixed group of students, both those whose academic demands and level are very high as well as those who will crack the code of knowledge with your help? Do you feel proud to be part of the students journey into adulthood and how you as a teacher and mentor can be a role model? Are you knowledgeable, curious and creative, but also someone who appreciates order and structure? Do you have a very good command over both Swedish and English? In that case you are the lead teacher we are looking for!
The national requirements are that you are considered to be particularly qualified. You can produce at least four years of well-documented work with teaching, within the framework of one or more positions within the school system. You are well acquainted with the curriculum and other governing documents.
Personal qualities: You demonstrate a particularly good ability to improve students' academic results and have a strong interest and commitment to developing teaching. In the new role, you contribute with structure, development work, methods, and ideas. You have a good reputation among colleagues and are a valued employee of your principal. You have a well-developed analytical and communicative ability. You have the ability to create commitment and good relationships, which is a good starting point for being able to support and coach colleagues as a first teacher. You are well aware of your personal qualities and can describe your strengths and areas for development. Through your IT skills, you can work with the computer as a communication and educational aid.
