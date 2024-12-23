Lead Software Engineer
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
We're at an exciting stage in our journey-growing rapidly and expanding our Product & Development team in Stockholm to build a vibrant hub for innovation, product design, and technology. This is a unique opportunity to join a thriving organization where you can help shape the future of assistive communication, defining how we work and delivering impactful solutions for our users.
We are building a culture of empowered, collaborative teams who are passionate about helping individuals with disabilities find their voice and connect with the world. Our teams thrive on trust, collaboration, and a positive environment where everyone lead and contributes. We deeply understand the people we serve, empathize with their challenges, and use our expertise to make a real difference.
About the Role:
As a Lead Software Engineer, you will provide technical leadership for a team of software, test automation and quality assurance engineers. You will routinely collaborate with your peers who are leading other software teams to ensure first class architectural and strategic planning across our portfolio.
In this role, you will for example:
Determine the appropriate architecture for our web-based solutions, in close collaboration with peers and team members.
Take the lead in defining technical execution of the team's work, most notably for any change to design patterns, software solution structures and interfaces between them
Take the lead in determining, understanding and executing on functional and non-functional requirements for new and existing software services and applications
Communicate all concepts and guidelines to development team
Oversee progress of development team to ensure consistency with initial design as well as the evolution of the same
Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and engineers
Ensure software meets all requirements of quality, security, maintainability, extensibility etc
What We're Looking For:
A bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of professional experience in software development.
Expertise in designing new software and maintaining existing solutions.
Experience with both full-stack web development and installed solutions.
Proficiency in multiple programming languages and tech stacks.
Strong skills in software and application architecture, as well as database modeling.
Familiarity with software quality assurance principles.
A detail-oriented technical mindset paired with excellent organizational and leadership abilities.
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
A Global Leader with Heart: Be part of an innovative, forward-thinking company that combines experience and cutting-edge solutions with a mission to change lives.
