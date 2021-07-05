Lead Software Engineer - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Lead Software Engineer
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
Lead Software Engineer
Nasdaq Technology is looking for a Lead Software Developer to join the Real-Time Clearing (RTC) product team. RTC helps clearinghouses meet the ever-increasing demands of the post-trade value chain with integrated position keeping, real-time risk and collateral management, as well as settlement, across markets. Innovation and effectiveness are two of our core values and we are looking for candidates who share those values along with a genuine desire and drive to deliver top technology solutions to todays markets.
With this position we offer:
The opportunity to work within a highly skilled and experienced team, which closely supports, collaborates with, and works alongside one of our clients in South America, a top exchange by market capitalization. As Lead Software Developer your main responsibility will be developing and implementing software solutions and proactively contributing to solving problems, as well as mentoring and supporting your colleagues. We are looking for an engineer who is passionate about technology and constantly looking for improved ways of working and enjoys sharing knowledge with others.
We are working with an interesting and complex product with very high-quality requirements. You will join a highly qualified cross-functional scrum team consisting of Business Analysts, Software Developers, Test Engineers, and Project Managers and will be expected to proactively contribute with solutions and managing relationships with project stakeholders.
What you will be doing:
Design solutions and write high-quality code that solves difficult problems in a distributed system with extreme demands on resilience and quality.
Modify existing internal software products to enhance product usability.
Work with non-functional aspects of the system, e.g. performance, scalability, extendibility, and stability.
Be involved in most stages of the product life cycle; design, implementation, testing, release, and deployment.
Support the team in technical discussions, leading up to designs and decisions around the solutions we deliver.
Contribute with your experience and input to sprint planning, retrospectives, and demos and to the success of the whole team.
Communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
What you will bring to the team:
8+ years of experience developing backend Java applications
Passion for building great products and delivering to business and customers.
A self-driven attitude along with a sense of structure and creativeness.
Highly experienced with Java 8 & 11.
Excellent written and spoken English.
To be a good match for this role you should like to work under constantly changing conditions.
It would be great if you also have:
Experience from highly complex, distributed and resilient transaction intensive systems.
Knowledge of the capital markets, e.g. clearing, settlement, trading, financial instruments or corporate actions.
Experience as a tech lead or architect.
This is full time positions located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
About Nasdaq Stockholm:
Nasdaqs Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro-stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days, we offer a competitive compensation package which includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as you are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/86586425
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5848134
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
Lead Software Engineer
Nasdaq Technology is looking for a Lead Software Developer to join the Real-Time Clearing (RTC) product team. RTC helps clearinghouses meet the ever-increasing demands of the post-trade value chain with integrated position keeping, real-time risk and collateral management, as well as settlement, across markets. Innovation and effectiveness are two of our core values and we are looking for candidates who share those values along with a genuine desire and drive to deliver top technology solutions to todays markets.
With this position we offer:
The opportunity to work within a highly skilled and experienced team, which closely supports, collaborates with, and works alongside one of our clients in South America, a top exchange by market capitalization. As Lead Software Developer your main responsibility will be developing and implementing software solutions and proactively contributing to solving problems, as well as mentoring and supporting your colleagues. We are looking for an engineer who is passionate about technology and constantly looking for improved ways of working and enjoys sharing knowledge with others.
We are working with an interesting and complex product with very high-quality requirements. You will join a highly qualified cross-functional scrum team consisting of Business Analysts, Software Developers, Test Engineers, and Project Managers and will be expected to proactively contribute with solutions and managing relationships with project stakeholders.
What you will be doing:
Design solutions and write high-quality code that solves difficult problems in a distributed system with extreme demands on resilience and quality.
Modify existing internal software products to enhance product usability.
Work with non-functional aspects of the system, e.g. performance, scalability, extendibility, and stability.
Be involved in most stages of the product life cycle; design, implementation, testing, release, and deployment.
Support the team in technical discussions, leading up to designs and decisions around the solutions we deliver.
Contribute with your experience and input to sprint planning, retrospectives, and demos and to the success of the whole team.
Communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
What you will bring to the team:
8+ years of experience developing backend Java applications
Passion for building great products and delivering to business and customers.
A self-driven attitude along with a sense of structure and creativeness.
Highly experienced with Java 8 & 11.
Excellent written and spoken English.
To be a good match for this role you should like to work under constantly changing conditions.
It would be great if you also have:
Experience from highly complex, distributed and resilient transaction intensive systems.
Knowledge of the capital markets, e.g. clearing, settlement, trading, financial instruments or corporate actions.
Experience as a tech lead or architect.
This is full time positions located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
About Nasdaq Stockholm:
Nasdaqs Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro-stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days, we offer a competitive compensation package which includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as you are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/86586425
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5848134