Lead Software Cobol Engineer (lead Developer, Team Architect)
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2025-01-21
Are you an experienced developer in Mainframe & COBOL, who are looking for new challenges within the interesting & society critical Card Payments Area? If yes, you are the missing piece in our team!In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Work in the Card Processing unit responsible for the processes of authorization, fraud monitoring and prevention and clearing and settlement within the Card payment area, supporting the Nordic and the Baltic Acquiring and Issuing business.
Card Processing will during a long period of time be under transformation and here it is crucial for us to have a senior Lead, that can take both tactical and operational approach.
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will work in a team with extensive knowledge and experience. You will be responsible for development and maintenance of the systems and services enabling the Clearing & Settlement processes for the Card Acquiring and Issuing area.
Senior level means that you will work with analyse, technical design, architectural solutions, lead programming, mentoring other developers, test development and deployment. In this role we expect you to be a self-leader and that you take a leading position within the team.
You will have a lot of fun working in our strong and caring team, with both senior and junior team members. We support each other and the important business area that we work in! Our values Open, Simple & Caring guides us in our daily work!
What isneeded in this role: Several years (>10 years) of experience from working with development and maintenance in Mainframe
Worked as a senior Cobol-developer and have experience from working with Changeman, DB2, SQL, JCL & OPC program
Worked with requirements, analysis, design and complex programming and test
IT software architecture experience and system integration is preferable
Worked with IT support and ITIL tools and processer - Incident, Problem and Change
Agile way of working and preferable according to SAFe
Experience from working in the Card Payment Area is an advantage
A strong team player attitude
Strong Self-leadership skills - also leading other developers.
Driven and curious with a learning mindset
Be proficient in English
Being proficient in Swedish is also an advantage
Relevant University degrees or equivalent work experience
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion, and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Be a part of our team with... Professional colleagues, who work together to deliver great solutions and functionality to ensure and contribute to Swedbank's position in the card industry." Linn Hjortsberg,your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 18.02.2025.We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager:Linn Hjortsberg
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
