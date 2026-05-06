Lead Server Developer
Rovio Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
We're looking for a Lead Server Developer to join the Angry Birds 2 team in Stockholm, to work and directly impact the future of our biggest game. In this role you will be a key owner and a driver for the technical direction of our server-side logic, working closely with our Technical Director to evolve the game backend.
Your mission is to support our game's ability to scale with both new players and new larger features. You will be bringing smart long term solutions while daily contributing to the codebase yourself. You will also act as the bridge between the game team and our central tech departments, ensuring our backend is as robust as it is innovative.
If you're an expert developer with a heart for mentorship and a desire to lead, we'll provide the environment for you to flourish. Our team works in an amazing office at the heart of Stockholm and hope you would like to join us here. If not in Sweden, we are able to provide relocation support.
Our stack includes but is not limited to Claude Code, C#, ASP.NET, Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, Redis, AWS Bedrock, EKS and RDS.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Taking the lead on our backend strategy, guiding the team as we plan to make the backend multi-tenant, turning it into a platform that can support multiple games
Constantly driving architectural improvements and optimizing our cloud infrastructure
Ensuring your solutions are built with a modular, scalable architecture and follow high quality coding practices, which you constantly advocate in your team
Championing the overall technical health and quality of the game, proactively addressing technical debt and ensuring an excellent, high-performing player experience
Collaborating with diverse stakeholders across Rovio and SEGA to ensure our tech stack is forward-thinking and inclusive
Prioritizing work and planning roadmaps together with different feature development teams on the game to find win-win solutions for the game
Fostering a transparent and honest environment where every team member feels heard and valued.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
10+ Years of professional work experience in software development, with a significant focus on backend architecture, preferably developing REST APIs with C# and ASP.NET (or other languages like Java or Golang), building highly available, scalable and reliable services
Past experience as a technical leader influencing, initiating, owning and successfully driving key initiatives within sizable projects with direct impact on the business performance
Deep experience with cloud infrastructure on AWS with Kubernetes, especially managing ECS/EKS and RDS at scale, including experience with network and server security and high level of comfort working with high-traffic systems
Practical experience with concurrent and distributed systems
You're a trusted reference for architectural and design topics, consistently delivering simple, extensible solutions to complex problems by applying core software principles (like SOLID, TDD, and clean architecture)
Good understanding of SQL and NoSQL databases, including data modeling and database design skills
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related technical field
A proactive and empathetic mindset, with the ability to build trust and drive consensus across the team
A natural desire to mentor, showing a history of helping peers and sharing knowledge generously.
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to speaking to you!
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or conditions in our working environment and job application procedures. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9896197