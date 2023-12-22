Lead Manufacturing Engineer
2023-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
The purpose of the position
Drive operations manufacturing part of new product development projects and transfer projects (RTP) with equipment and procedures.
Primary responsibilities
Take the manufacturing lead in the product development projects (driven by PMO) in accordance with:
1. The company's New Product Development Process (NPD)
2. The company's Global distribution playbook
3. The company's New Manufacturing Processes Introduction (NMPI)
Develop the operations equipment & processes used to build Emerson products that meet safety, quality, delivery, cost, manufacturing performance goals and conformance to product specifications
Drive operations part of maintenance ECOs
Cooperate with Engineering&Development to ensure that new products are designed for manufacturing and can be manufactured more efficiently and with higher quality than legacy
products.
Help to specify, design and generate drawings and documentation for investment in new equipment
Contacts
Main contacts are:
• Product manager (PMO)
• Product owner
• Project Team Members
• Engineering
• Operations
Other contact forums are:
• Other Level Hubs
• External suppliers
Education and experience
• Technical education on university level or equivalent through working experience
• Good experience Office/CAD/IT-system
• Good knowledge in manufacturing processes within the appointed functional areas
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Good experience in business system
• Preferably project management experience.
Korn Ferry competencies
Competency 1 Customer focused
Competency 2 Plans and aligns
Competency 3 Drives results
Competency 4 Collaborates
Competency 5 Manages ambiguity
