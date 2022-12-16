Lead Manual Expert
2022-12-16
Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them.
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
How will you make an impact?
We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Lead Manual Expert within the Product Information team. The team creates and updates product information in the form of User manuals, Directions for use and Labels/Box prints. As the Lead Manual Expert you will lead activities related to user manuals to enable cross functional collaboration as well as securing compliance with our QMS.
What will you do?
You will be an important player in a group of 3-4 people where your contribution and focus will be on leading process improvements and road map planning for the group.
Your forward focus will help the group to develop important strategies improving the way of working and securing timely deliveries.
Create, revise and publish hardware and software user manuals for Phadia instruments.
Represent Product Information in product development and product care projects, acquiring information required to create the documentation.
Collaborate with other departments and drive activities within area of responsibility.
Coordinate translations and validation of translations with the translation agency and local marketing offices and distributors.
How will you get there?
The role will suit you with leader qualities and who are flexible and able to quickly adapt to new situations. You are driven problem solver and an excellent collaborator, who provide clear communication and who are proactive in the way you work. You can analyze and re-prioritize tasks within short time frames depending on the organization's demands, are goal oriented and deliver high quality results.
University degree in the life science field (or equivalent)
At least five years' experience of writing technical user documentation.
Experience working in R&D, Operations, Regulatory or Quality environment.
Technical interest and good understanding of information mapping and CMS.
Experience in HTML coding and working with XML files
Proficiency in Swedish and English (both written and oral)
Experience working effectively in a cross functional environment.
Experience in leading activities in a project setting is preferred.
To succeed in this role, you:
Have design experience, MadCap Flare, Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign).
Have experience working in CCMS Skribenta or similar systems.
Can coordinate and swiftly shift between different activities
Are fast to learn and have highly developed problem-solving skills
Are an excellent communicator and easily collaborate with others
Are goal oriented and deliver high quality results
Use a holistic approach in problem solving
APPLICATION DEADLINE: January 8th 2023
If you have questions then please contact Petra Norrman, Recruiter Nordics, petra.norrman@thermofisher.com
At Thermo Fisher Scientific, each one of our 100,000 extraordinary minds has a unique story to tell. Join us and contribute to our singular mission-enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
