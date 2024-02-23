Lead Integration Coordinator
2024-02-23
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a completely sustainable transport solutions provider. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success depends on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
SAP Center of Excellence is a part of Scania IT that aims to provide Scania with cross-functional strategic guidance and unified SAP solutions. As part of a new strategic direction, SAP CoE has been integrated into the same organisation as our ERP Digital Core section that works on major Scania cross-functional platforms such as D365, MS AX, CRM, and SAP.
As the Lead Integration Coordinator, you will play a pivotal role in orchestrating the seamless integration of systems, processes, and teams within our Scania organisations. You will lead a team of integration coordinators, working closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful execution of integration projects. If you are a strategic thinker, a proactive problem-solver, and a natural leader with a passion for driving organisational change, we want to hear from you.
What 's in it for you?
An exciting environment where we are setting the future IT landscape for our finance, order, procurement, production, and logistics. Our SAP deliveries are an important part of the change and we can see and hear the value in that.
You get to be involved in projects for further rollout of the SAP system within the Supply Chain Business process. In these projects, you will be at the forefront, of designing architecture based on process requirements and application and system landscape. You need to also Guard the integrity of the solution and stick to the standard. When required, analyse, and define requirements for customer-specific development needs or integration requirements, support in the review process and support in the change process.
We expect you to
Lead a team of integration coordinators, providing guidance, mentorship, and support to ensure alignment with project objectives and organizational goals.
Foster a collaborative and inclusive team environment, encouraging open communication, creativity, and innovation.
Empower team members to take ownership of their roles and responsibilities, promoting professional growth and development.
Define project scopes, objectives, and deliverables, establishing clear timelines, milestones, and resource allocations.
Lead the execution of integration projects, monitoring progress, and addressing challenges to ensure successful outcomes.
Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, including executives, department heads, and external partners, providing regular updates and insights on integration initiatives.
Build strong relationships with stakeholders, understanding their needs, expectations, and concerns, and proactively addressing them to foster trust and collaboration.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including IT, operations, finance, and human resources, to identify integration opportunities and drive alignment across departments.
Facilitate productive meetings, workshops, and brainstorming sessions to encourage collaboration, problem-solving, and decision-making.
Top factors required to succeed in the role
Fluency in English, Swedish - optional
Strong project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, manage resources, and meet deadlines.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Strategic thinker with a proactive approach to problem-solving and decision-making.
Knowledge of integration technologies, systems, and methodologies.
Experience with Agile or other project management methodologies is a plus.
Certification in Project Management (PMP), Agile, or a related field is desirable.
Our environment is open to your suggestions! Depending on your interests and skills, other tasks can be combined into your daily tasks for the best job possible.
If you are ready to take on a new challenge and drive meaningful change, apply now to join our dynamic team as a Lead Integration Coordinator!
We offer
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer Scania employees other benefits, such as a company car, performance bonuses, a pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania Job Express. You will also have the possibility to work at Scanias office in central Stockholm occasionally.
Questions?
If you would like to find out more about the position, please contact Roberto Machado Oliveira (Group Manager),+46-8-553 522 23.
Please apply on 10th of March at the latest.
