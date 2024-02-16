Lead Gameplay/AI Engineer
2024-02-16
We are looking for a Team Lead to join our Engineering team working on our new original project: Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/).
As Team Lead, you will support and take responsibility for defining, planning, and executing the work of the AI team, as well as developing your team members. You will support the Producers and Managers with the planning process, ensuring that the team can deliver on their goals through problem-solving, motivating, and supporting them when necessary. Being collaborative and helping each other is the most essential part of our culture and the way we work.
We are a team with big ambitions that value smart decisions, creativity, and a love for the craft. And if you see yourself as a leader who thrives in an environment where you can influence the course of the project and develop your team - then we are the studio you're looking for!
Requirements
• You have shipped two games and at least one in a senior or lead role.
• Several years of experience in having direct reports and working with the development of your team.
• Several years of professional experience working independently in C++.
• You lead by example and bring out the best in the people around you.
• You are solution-minded and always bring a positive attitude.
• A true collaborative spirit - who ensures smooth and efficient communication between disciplines.
That little extra:
• Experience working with Unreal Engine 4/5.
• Experience in building multiplayer games.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö (https://career.sharkmob.com/locations/malmo),
Sweden, and London (https://career.sharkmob.com/locations/london-uk),
UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/)
- a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt (https://bloodhunt.com/en-us)
- a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
