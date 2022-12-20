Lead Frontend Developer to Visma eAccounting
2022-12-20
Then you should take the opportunity to apply for the position as our Lead Frontend Developer!
What can you expect as a developer in our project?
We offer an inspiring work environment with a wide range of competencies in software development. You will work together with colleagues both in Sweden, Romania and Lithuania, using an agile way of working. You will have the opportunity to work with other skilled developers in collaboration with UX Designers, Service Owners and Business Analysts.
Who we believe you are
We 're looking for a lead frontend developer with a genuine interest and experience in web development. You have a solid end-to-end understanding of the web stack, from server to browser as well as some years of experience in frontend development, including relevant education and knowledge in the following areas;
• React
• HTML
• CSS
• TypeScript
• JavaScript
• Webpack
• Automated testing
It is an advantage if you also have experience in leading migration projects.
You like to experiment and learn about the latest tools, technologies and processes. You also like to work proactively and keep the solution up to date. You share findings in relevant forums and coach and guide other frontend developers in their daily work.
We believe you are a great teammate known for your ability to take on and solve technical challenges for a common purpose. You naturally share your knowledge, experience and opinions and know that this is a key factor for the team's success. Finally, you make it fun.
Last but not least, the most important thing for us is that you have the drive and passion to develop great products that add value to our customers!
Our offer
You will be working with the latest technologies and tools in an agile way. As a lead frontend developer you will belong to our Tech Team and work closely together with other professionals and experts. In your daily work you will support other frontend developers, team members and the Service architect with short and long-term technical decisions. A large part of your role also involves developing and maintaining our web platform and UI components together with other team members.
Surely this sounds exciting?
Bring your talent to our attention and apply by January 11, 2023 at the latest. We would love to hear from you, so if you have any questions please contact Jörgen Axelsson (jorgen.axelsson@visma.com
+46 70 519 37 90.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Visma Software AB
(org.nr 556567-5906), https://careers.visma.com/ Arbetsplats
Visma Kontakt
Simon Wirkensjö simon.wirkensjo@visma.com Jobbnummer
7276567