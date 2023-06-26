Lead Engineer - Thermal
About Etteplan
Welcome to Etteplan, a leading player in the technology consulting industry, constantly striving to shape future innovations. We are seeking passionate and skilled individuals who want to be part of our dynamic team and contribute to solving complex technical challenges. With us, you'll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with experts in various technology domains, and develop innovative solutions that will impact society. Whether you're an experienced expert or a recent graduate, there are opportunities for personal and professional growth with us. Join our successful team where your ideas become reality and your work makes a real difference. Together, we create an exciting future. Apply today and take a step towards an inspiring career!
Your responsibilities
As a Lead Engineer in the field of thermal management, you will have significant responsibility for selected clients and the assignments we carry out, specifically for automotive applications. The role entitles leading a team of +20 engineers with backgrounds in both hardware and software development, all with specialization towards thermal systems within the automotive industry. You will collaborate closely with the customer, and its suppliers, to develop and deliver cutting-edge thermal management solutions. Simultaneously, you will be a key person for our development team, providing support and guidance for our employees in this specialized area.
Our recipe for success lies in teamwork, development, and a strong dedication to thermal management. Together, we work tirelessly to provide our clients with the best thermal management solutions that optimize performance, efficiency, and safety.
Your profile
Your personal qualities are highly valued. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude who is solution-oriented, independent, methodical, and responsible.
As a Lead Engineer, you often work as the "spider in the web," which requires initiative and drive. Therefore, we value your willingness and ability to lead both smaller projects to larger programs. You are self-assured and have experience in leading a team. You are fearless and proactive as a person and enjoy networking with the client and your team members
To meet the client's needs, we see that you have:
* Engineering degree in mechanical-, automotive-, mechatronics engineering or similar
* 7+ years of experience in a relevant field
* Experience with one or more CAD programs (Creo, Catia V5 etc.)
* Good knowledge in thermodynamics and thermal management
* Experience of scrum and agile ways of working
* Knowledge within Jira
* Good language skills in Swedish and English
It is beneficial if you have
* Knowledge of KOLA
* PDMLink / Teamcenter
We offer
With us, you will have a meaningful job. At Etteplan, we are fortunate to work on interesting and important projects that contribute to society and create a safe and secure community. Many people benefit from the development projects we are involved in, and our employees take pride in that.
Etteplan has a global initiative that promotes awareness and understanding of diversity, inclusion, and justice within the company. We have a platform for open discussions and networking, creating interest and opportunities for learning. Together, we make progress and create a safe working environment for everyone.
We offer you an interesting and international work environment, with support from both colleagues and the company as a whole. We support work-life balance, not only through excellent benefits but also by offering hybrid work opportunities. With us, all employees also have a chance to influence their work environment and culture through employee referral programs, where tips that lead to employment give the referring employee a bonus of 15,000 SEK, which is highly appreciated.
Apply now and become a part of our team!
