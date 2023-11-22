Lead engineer - ESS installation
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Lead Engineer - Energy Storage System Installation (CSE-Chassis)
Vehicle engineering Gothenburg, GTT
We are happy to announce that we now are hiring a Lead Engineer in our Energy Storage System installation area. No matter what fuels your passion we are sure you will find a challenging future with us!
We offer you a chance to be involved in defining future solutions within the transport industry, along with a highly motivated and inspiring team of colleagues. If you are ready to take on a new challenge and explore new ways of driving business, then we are confident you will fit right in.
Let us tell you a little about who we are,
Within Vehicle Engineering, ESS installation team in Gothenburg, we focus on installing Energy Storage Systems on the Vehicle (chassis) for full electric vehicles as well as for fuel cell electric vehicles. That Includes to mechanically mount the High voltage battery pack(s) in a safe manner, in several different positions of the vehicle, depending on the Vehicle variants and protect it against mechanical abuse, with the help of Casting or Sheet metal Anchorage to frame, crash structure, Rubber bushings, intermediary brackets within installation. This team consists of Mechanical designers and FE Simulation Analysts.
Who are you?
You are a Mechanical engineer or equivalent, and Experienced project lead and an established coach, mentor and educator to others in Volvo group.
You are Known subject matter expert and a natural go to person for complex discipline related issues and have Strong T-shaped profile or deeper discipline excellence.
You have proven experience of developing mechanical components like Iron and Aluminium Castings, Sheet metals, Rubbers, High strength materials and have ability to work in high diversity of product offerings.
You are Known System/product owner, leading the roadmaps/strategies in your area, managing the platform across different Volvo group brands. You are the role model of cutting edge thinking.
You are proven in influencing and Value creation by 'joining up the dots' between your work and the Volvo group strategy and working confidently within wider Volvo network.
You are Proactive, Structured, takes initiative, have passion, brings high energy and having strong collaboration skills. You are Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Your general Responsibilities covers Design of technical solutions according to given prerequisites (e.g., function, style, volume, geometry, costs, quality target and regulations) in ESS installation area. Support and Lead mechanical design engineering activities in particular area. Play an active role in the delivery. Integrate deliveries from others and secure quality and readiness before release. Ensure the design fulfills the business targets/ requirements. Provide input in product and system roadmaps. Support the junior team members and peers. Network and build relationship with universities and external institutes for own technical area. Participate in the business development and innovation. Develop and Manage networking across the organization and provide inputs to the project pre-requisites based on the component history,
On this level the employee is a recognized specialist or expert in Mechanical Engineering typically obtained through advanced education and work experience (position typically requires several years of relevant experience).
The responsibilities are flexible to some extent to achieve the full potential of your background and as a person.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures.
Team collaboration, engagement, customer satisfaction and respect for the individual are key values for us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength in different knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc.
We do believe that well balanced working groups increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. Doesn't this sound like an amazing opportunity?
Looking forward to meeting with You! Please apply ASAP as interviews are starting soon.
If you're curious to learn more or have any questions, please contact: Kamal Kacholya, Group Manager ESS installation, +46 739026436.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8281798