Lead Electrical + Controls Subject Matter Expert
2025-05-31
Meta is seeking a Data Center Lead Electrical + Controls Subject Matter Expert for our Data Center Facility Operations team. Our data centers serve as the foundation upon which our systems operate to meet the demands of our customers. The Lead Electrical + Controls Subject Matter Expert will be a part of the Facility Operations team and will lead and manage a team of SMEs who are the data center operations experts for the electrical and controls systems. The Lead Electrical + Controls Subject Matter Expert will need to have a broad understanding of electrical/controls systems and equipment function and will be responsible for procedure-based maintenance, troubleshooting, repair, training, and project oversight. The candidate will need to be experienced in either electrical or controls systems with the ability to quickly ramp and learn additional systems. In addition to a good technical capability, this candidate will be equipped with leadership and management skills that will be essential for team alignment to global strategies.
Lead Electrical + Controls Subject Matter Expert Responsibilities
Hire, develop, mentor, and manage an onsite team of electrical and controls subject matter experts, including performance and HR aspects
Ensure appropriate cross-functional collaboration between local electrical and controls team and applicable local and global teams
Serve as an onsite technical/consultative resource of electrical and/or controls infrastructure systems and equipment, with an emphasis on practical/field application. For the discipline that is less familiar, expectation is to quickly ramp into technical leadership in the field.
Contribute to site safety program
Plan, resource, author or approve work packages to cover electrical and controls troubleshooting, repair, retrofit, and maintenance activities, with an emphasis on assessing & mitigating personnel and system risk
Support the full lifecycle of work management responsibilities for electrical and controls systems including work planning, approval, execution, and closeout.
Conduct or oversee hands-on troubleshooting, repair, retrofit, and maintenance of electrical and/or controls equipment
Oversee electrical and controls system configurations and component upgrades to ensure system integrity is maintained and that all modifications to existing systems are in compliance with best practices, including change control processes
Review operating equipment data for efficiency improvements, monitor building systems for abnormal operating trends, and make optimization adjustments accordingly
Provide Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) oversight of construction projects & maintenance activity
Lead and/or participate in root-cause analysis activities
Provide training to Critical Facility Engineers and other cross functional teams on electrical and/or controls equipment/systems, procedures, and changes
Manage vendor relationships for electrical and controls maintenance and retrofit work
Provide feedback on global maintenance strategies and global system design improvements
Travel expectations: Can be significant during first 1-3 months for initial training/onboarding and then ongoing occasional travel for factory witness tests, collaboration, etc.
Minimum Qualifications
8+ years relevant industry experience in electrical and/or controls or trade level experience in electrical and/or controls
Bachelor's degree in related field plus 3+ years relevant electrical industry experience will be considered in lieu of 7+ year electrical industry experience
3+ years in team management
Working knowledge of critical facility operations with experience or understanding of procedure-based work
Theoretical & practical understanding of either: 1. power equipment & systems, with expertise in electrical equipment design, maintenance, troubleshooting, testing, and/or construction - OR 2. control equipment & systems, with expertise in control equipment design, maintenance, troubleshooting, testing, and/or construction
Significant experience in comprehending plans, specifications, and equipment shop drawings
Working knowledge of mechanical, electrical, controls, and life safety systems typically used in critical environments
Experience interpreting blueprints/CAD drawings
Experience working in a highly collaborative, cross-functional environment
Proficient with computer systems including documents, spreadsheets, and email
Preferred Qualifications
7+ years' experience in a data center or other critical environment
7+ years in team management
NETA or NICET electrical testing experience/certifications
PLC experience
Experience with software programming languages to include Python, PHP, SQL
IT/Networking certification
Equipment field service engineering experience
Experience in instrumentation & control, power system protection, power automation, etc.
Experience in high Voltage (up to 345kV) equipment construction, operation, and maintenance
Trade Certification or state license as an electrician
About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. People who choose to build their careers by building with us at Meta help shape a future that will take us beyond what digital connection makes possible today-beyond the constraints of screens, the limits of distance, and even the rules of physics. Så ansöker du
