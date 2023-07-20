Lead DevOps Engineer
About Ringtail Technology
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a team that genuinely wants to help game developers share their creative ideas, dreams and visions with millions of players at the same time?
Right now, we're searching for a Lead DevOps Engineer to join the team doing exactly that!
Ringtail Technology is a diverse team of likeminded individuals working on groundbreaking technology that aims to level the playing field between AAA studios and indie game developers, when it comes to connected gaming.
Joining the team means you will have the opportunity to enable game developers to share their creations with millions of players at the same time.
If this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us, we want to hear from you!
About the role
We are looking for an experienced DevOps Engineer with a passion for leadership to join our team. In this role you will take responsibility for the infrastructure of our game server technology and lead the way to develop this into our future platform. You will take initiative, find solutions to new problems, guide colleagues and lead by example with technical excellence.
What is in it for you?
You will join a team that supports each other and has a common goal of creating cutting edge technology. Joining now will also give you the opportunity to participate in our options program and enjoy a multitude of other benefits.
Your day-to-day as a Lead DevOps Engineer
• Giving technical direction and leadership to your three team members
• Taking responsibility for projects and driving technical initiatives within the planned timeframe
• Being proactive in suggesting improvements to the product
Supporting the team handling the following responsibilities:
• Building and maintaining Docker / Kubernetes / Helm definitions.
• Managing Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure.
• Creating / maintaining Azure DevOps based CI/CD pipeline for our upcoming game platform.
• Managing our resources (Clusters, Linux VMs, Databases, etc.) on Azure.
• Making sure our services are running around the clock (Handle alerts)
• Using existing and new monitoring tools to keep the uptime of our systems.
• Building scripts to automate pipelines and processes.
• Working closely with server and game teams to build and support gaming products.
• Maintaining and expanding our infrastructure as code and configuration management toolset.
Requirements
• 5+ years of experience with Azure cloud environments
• 5+ years of experience with DevOps tools and release engineering
• Familiarity with infrastructure/pipeline as code and best practices
• Understanding/experience with web services, databases and relating infrastructure/architectures
• Scripting skills with PowerShell / Bash
• Experience with infrastructure as code (Terraform)
• Understanding of networking concepts, both on premises and in the cloud, i.e., load balancers, Azure Application Gateways, WAF, DNS, subnets/vnets, etc.
Good to have
• Experience in a leadership position
• .NET Core
Personal traits
• Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
• Good interpersonal and team-work skills
• Open to feedback
• Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
Our tech stack:
• Docker / Kubernetes / Helm / Terraform / Terragrunt
• Azure / Azure DevOps / Azure Table
• Application Insights
• PostgreSQL
• Ansible
About Ringtail Interactive
At Ringtail Interactive, we are consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small but fast-growing development team. We currently have three different departments working on a variety of projects; from a high-quality game platform for creators of all kinds, to a top-secret, cutting edge game development tool that we believe will change the industry forever, and more.
