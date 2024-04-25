Lead Design Engineer-Exterior
2024-04-25
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
This is a new Design Engineering role in one of our small but niched skilled product R&D exterior teams.
They are responsible for major components from concept, design, verification, and product launch. They provide technical leadership, particularly in tooled parts, and inspire and guide team to successful product launches.
The project is long term & 100% onsite work commitment is required at Trollhätan office location.
Tasks
Exterior dept. is now looking for a Lead Design Engineer with excellent CATIA skills that prefer the industrial phase and finalize the parts for tooling setup. The detailed design work is done inhouse, in close collaboration with suppliers and mold flow engineers. We expect you to have expertise towards designing knowledge in Exterior design and be self-driven.
The work principles within the Exterior Systems is flexibility and the possibility to use what you excel at together with a strong sense of co-operation; this meaning that you as part of a team will also support activities in other areas as well as you will get support on your area.
Qualifications
- Bsc. or above in Mechanical Engineering
- 7-10 years min experience working with a Major OEM or reputed Tier 1 supplier
- Strong experience in CATIA V5 (7-10 years+ Automotive R&D only)
- Passion for details in creating robust and reliable designs for mission-critical applications.
- Proficiency using CAD and advanced analysis tools to design components and assemblies and to create technical drawings in a PDM environment.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
