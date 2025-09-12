Lead Design Engineer
2025-09-12
Overview: The Lead Design Engineer serves as the technical coordinator for the project, ensuring that construction and installation activities comply with engineering designs and technical specifications. This role involves leading a team of engineers, managing projects, and collaborating with other departments.
Minimum 15 Years of experience required on industrial plants, particularly within the civil or construction sector, is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Leading, mentoring, and guiding a team of design engineers, providing technical expertise and direction.
Overseeing the design of various plant components and systems, including structures, equipment layouts, and infrastructure.
Working closely with other departments (e.g., construction, operations, procurement) to ensure smooth project execution.
Identifying opportunities to improve design processes, incorporate new technologies, and enhance plant efficiency.
Review and interpret engineering drawings and technical specifications.
Plan and schedule the engineering activities of the project.
Coordinate with the design team, architects, contractors, and suppliers.
Resolve technical issues that arise on-site.
Monitor and control the quality of construction work, ensuring it adheres to plans and standards.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
A bachelor's or master's degree in civil, structural, or a related engineering field is typically required.
Extensive experience in design engineering, preferably within the industrial or civil plant sector.
Proven ability to lead and manage engineering teams.
Strong understanding of design principles, construction methods, and relevant codes and standards.
Proficiency in CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD, Revit) and other relevant 3D design tools.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with various stakeholders.
Ability to identify and resolve design and construction-related issues.
Familiarity with relevant industry standards and regulations
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Grev Turegatan 21
114 38 STOCKHOLM
