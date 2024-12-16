Lead Delivery
10 Chambers is a fully funded scale-up game studio backed by Tencent and based in the beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden. We are an ambitious, creative, and collaborative team with a lifelong love for games.
We are now working on our next project, a cooperative heist FPS in a techno-thriller setting - Den of Wolves. Originated and directed by Ulf Andersson, the game designer of Payday 1 & 2.
As a Delivery Lead, you will oversee the quality assurance process in our Delivery team, developing testing strategies, and coordinating with other departments to ensure our game's stability and quality from development to release. You will use your broad experience to lead the team, help them grow as QA and reach their goals within our projects.
Example of responsibilities
Lead by example: Provide hands-on leadership, guidance, and mentorship to the Delivery team, actively participating in day-to-day project activities.
Align and deliver quality: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Production, to ensure alignment on project goals and quality objectives.
Collaborate on release management: Share responsibility for managing releases, working closely with Production to ensure efficient, reliable, and high-quality deployments that meet business needs and timelines.
Champion continuous improvement: Identify and implement process improvements within delivery workflows, tools, and testing practices, integrating automation where possible to enhance efficiency and maintain modern testing standards.
Monitor and report: Establish and track key delivery and quality metrics, providing stakeholders with clear visibility and updates on project status and product quality.
Develop the team: Support and guide the team in their professional development, encouraging both technical and soft skills growth to enhance overall delivery performance.
Define and execute test plans: Design, maintain, and implement project-specific test plans, aligning testing efforts with both project goals and quality benchmarks.
Manage external partners: Oversee and coordinate external testing, ensuring their work integrates smoothly into the overall delivery process.
Required Qualifications
6+ years of professional testing experience in the video games industry
2+ years previous experience leading a QA team.
Experience working with PC/Console games
Strong interpersonal skills and very resourceful
Problem-solving and open-minded with a desire to build and grow a well-functioning team.
A structured mindset for planning and following up team progress.
Understanding the need for sensitivity/diplomacy in creative and dynamic projects
Proven expertise in testing methodologies, conventions, and tools, with a deep understanding of testing best practices
Expertise in bug tracking software (e.g. JIRA), with experience in configuring and using bug tracking tools to maximize efficiency and effectiveness
Excellent command of English (Swedish is not a requirement)
Why join 10 chambers?
Be part of an ambitious team which also practices work life balance through working hours and generous health benefits
Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow with a fast-expanding company
Opportunity to make a real difference to the success of 10 Chambers
The position is on-site in our Stockholm office
About us
We want an open and inclusive work environment where everybody is valued, feels safe, is treated equally and with respect. At 10 Chambers we welcome everyone regardless of gender, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Today our team consists of 20+ different nationalities and the office language is English
10 Chambers does not use AI to make the first selection of candidates, HR, and the recruiting manager read each application.
