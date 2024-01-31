Lead Data Scientist (Tech & Tools)
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are now looking for a Lead Data Scientist (Tech & Tools) to join our fast paced environment. If you are a seasoned data scientist who possesses leadership qualities and is passionate about using data to drive efficiency and innovation - keep reading!
Job Summary:
As a Lead Data Scientist (Tech & Tools) at Epidemic Sound, you will play a crucial role in empowering the analytics teams and contributing to the overall success of how we work with data at Epidemic Sound. This role combines the technical expertise of a Data Scientist with some aspects of a Team Lead role, focusing on driving best practices in data science, technical enablement, and workflow efficiency. The Lead Data Scientist will guide the team in developing advanced data tooling and methodologies, ensuring the team's technical strategies align seamlessly with Data & Analytics.
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a blend of deep technical knowledge and strong leadership skills, aimed at enhancing Analytics capabilities in data science while excluding the duties of line management.
Responsibilities:
Lead the work of and act as a mentor for a team of data scientists, setting up effective ways of working in the team. Foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the team. Oversee the team's project management to ensure alignment with business goals.
Ensure alignment of team projects with company-wide strategies and stakeholder needs. Monitor and document ongoing project progress.
Drive the development and maintenance of data products, managing the team's activity budget, and promoting team achievements. Provide input for performance evaluations and identify growth opportunities for team members.
Stay well-informed of the latest trends and technologies in data science and analytics while championing best coding practices and DevOps tools in analytical projects. Build and maintain key data sets for operational and exploratory analysis. Act as a liaison between the Tech & Tools team and stakeholders, promoting a data-driven culture, and presenting insights clearly.
Requirements:
Experience with automating workflows and building data-focused tooling.
Proficient in coding (SQL, Python/R, LookML), and with DevOps and technical tools (Git, dbt, GCP/AWS, docker).
Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and critical thinking skills.
Ability to innovate and build end-to-end data tools for business applications.
Strong business and product understanding with the ability to align work with business needs.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, and track record in project management and mentorship.
Ability to foster an inclusive and psychologically safe team environment.
Preferred Qualifications/ Bonus Skills:
MLOps experience
Equal Opportunity Employer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
