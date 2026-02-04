Lead Architect - Safety & Digital applications, Operate
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2026-02-04
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Our cool digital products within Operates segment for Production management, Asset tracking and Asset health helps our customers to a safer and more successful production in the mine. We are a global team with colleagues in Örebro, Luleå, Chile, Canada and India that collaborates closely.
Your mission
As Lead Architect for Safety& Digital Applications, Operate, you will guide and coordinate the architectural and technology direction for current and future products within the Operate segment.
You will work closely with Tech Leads in your closest team, development teams, product managers, and other architects across Digital Solutions and Epiroc IT.
Your role is to secure a holistic and long-term architectural vision-covering enterprise, data, solution, and infrastructure architecture-ensuring alignment, quality, cybersecurity, and compliance. You will lead decisions around integrations, data flows, event-driven architecture, and technical frameworks, as well as support teams with documentation and architectural processes.
A key part of your mission is to be a technology evangelist: scouting new trends, exploring AI-driven opportunities, running proofs-of-concept, and inspiring teams to adopt modern, future-proof technologies. You will help consolidate technologies, drive efficiency, and represent Operate in architectural forums and cross-organizational collaborations.
Your profile
Several years of experience in software development combined with senior-level architectural responsibility.
Proven leadership experience-able to guide, empower, influence, and align teams in a collaborative and supportive way. Strong communication skills and confidence in engaging with both technical and business stakeholders. Curious mindset with a passion for exploring new technologies, AI trends, and modern architectural approaches.
Experience driving architectural strategies, long-term technical visions, and complex solution designs. Ability to balance hands-on technical support with high-level strategic thinking. Strong personality who brings energy, structure, and clarity-someone who inspires others, not someone who simply follows established patterns.
Enjoys working with multidisciplinary teams and has the ability to build alignment across roles and organizational boundaries. Comfortable leading discussions around frameworks, quality, cybersecurity, compliance, and architectural governance. Fluent in English
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro or Luleå, Sweden.
We offer a hybrid workplace and flexibility in managing your work schedule to promote a healthy balance between professional and personal life. International and domestic travel is part of the role.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish or local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, and no later than 17th of February 2026. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81550-43949466". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova 777518365 Jobbnummer
9724022