Lead Android Developer

SQUID App (Njuice AB) is a media and ad tech company with head office in Stockholm, Sweden. SQUID is a fast-growing news media app targeting millennials in Europe and Latin America, launched in over 60 countries. The app has received very good consumer reviews in the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery and very positive coverage in the media in all markets where it has been launched. The ad operation is rapidly developing with advanced ad solutions being launched in all Squid applications
We are looking for a senior Android software engineer to lead the Android development both for our Apps and for our Ad applications. Are you our new team member to be part of this very exciting journey?
Your Responsibilities Will Include
Lead the Android development for our App's and integrated Ad applications
Develop, implement and maintain features in our Android app with a high degree of autonomy
Develop new features and sub-systems in our news- and advertising backend
Take an active part in system design
Experience of working with systems handling large amount of transactions, such as banks and telecom industries
Ensure a high level of quality, usability and maintainability of the components and code
You should have
At least 5 years of Experience in Android app Development
Ability to work independently and in a team environment
Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English
Above all you love programming; creating wonderful user experiences makes you happy!
Why we think you'll enjoy working here
You will have the possibility of working on a very popular app active in over 60 countries
You will work with a very talented tech team and also get to know the whole SQUID App team with members from all over Europe and Latinamerika
Please apply by providing your CV and brief motivation letter as soon as possible. We apply ongoing selection which means that the recruitment will be done as soon as we have found the right person. The position is based at our head-office in Stockholm
