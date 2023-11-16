Lead Android Audio Engineer
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Description:
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars. We have many interesting engagements in the automotive industry and other domains, currently we are growing in the Nordics with HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Requirements:
1. BA, MS degree in software engineering, computer science, or other related fields
2. 5+ years of experience in software development
3. Good knowledge of C/C++
4. Practical experience with Audio
5. Good experience with Android vehicle HAL and Android vehicle network services
6. Experience in C++ development on Android/Android NDK
7. Experience in GIT
8. Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of complex issues, good analytical skills
9. Good understanding of concepts: scheduling, inter-process communication, interrupts, etc.
10. Good communication skills, at least upper-intermediate spoken and writing English
Job Responsibilities:
1. Android audio development and support
2. Linux audio device drivers development
3. Audio HAL development
4. Hexagon DSP interface development input, output, multi-zone audio development
5. Audio algorithms integration
6. Contribute to the application development on Android.
7. Take part in the system requirements and customer requests analysis
8. Cooperate with other teams worldwide to follow up on product development and integration with other solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8268978