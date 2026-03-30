LCA and Sustainability Data Engineer at GKN Aerospace
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2026-03-30
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
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About GKN Aerospace
GKN Aerospace is reimagining air travel: going further, faster and greener! Fuelled by great people whose expertise and creativity sets the standards in our industry, we're inspired by the opportunities to innovate and break boundaries. We're proud to play a part in protecting the world's democracies. And we're committed to putting sustainability at the centre of everything we do, opening up and protecting our planet. With over 16,000 employees across 33 manufacturing sites in 12 countries we serve over 90% of the world's aircraft and engine manufacturers and achieved sales of £3.35 bn.in 2023. There are no limits to where you can take your career.
Job summary
The Sustainability Team for the GKN Aerospace Engines Division headquartered in Trollhättan, Sweden, is looking for a new passionate person that would like to join us. The Life Cycle Assessment & Sustainability Data Engineer will be part of a small sustainability team whose purpose is to increasingly embed sustainability in all areas of the business.
To do so, a Life Cycle Assessment & Sustainability Data Engineer will be responsible for conducting detailed analyses of the environmental impact of our products or processes. They assess the various stages, including raw material extraction, production, use, and disposal, to identify potential environmental hotspots and areas for improvement. Furthermore, they will create and improve sustainability KPI data pipelines and dashboards, tracking progress towards sustainability targets, providing insightful data analyses and thereby enabling the business to increasingly embed data-driven sustainability aspects in our processes and decision-making. Additionally, they support the business in establishing robust data governance around sustainability data to ensure compliance with external regulations.
Job Responsibilities Building LCA capabilities:
Conduct life cycle assessments (LCAs) on products or processes to evaluate their environmental impact
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product designers, manufacturing engineers, and procurement, to gather input on environmental data
Collect and analyze data related to raw materials, energy consumption, emissions, waste generation, and other relevant factors
Use LCA software (LCA FE) to model the life cycle of a product or process
Conduct sensitivity analyses and scenario modeling to assess the potential impact of different design or operational choices
Identify key environmental hotspots and quantify their contribution to overall impact
Prepare reports summarizing LCA results, methodologies, and recommendations for stakeholders and communicate the findings through presentations
Further develop our LCA capability by collecting LCA data, building the database, creating support documents, staying updated on the industry trends, regulations and best practices related to LCA
Train and support internal stakeholders on how to conduct life cycle assessments and how to use the results in decision-making
Sustainability Data Stewardship & Engagement:
Manage performance towards company sustainability targets, regularly report progress and provide compelling data insights and analyses to engage stakeholders at all levels
Work with cross-functional teams and ensure robust data governance around sustainability data to continuously improve data quality and timeliness
Guide and coach cross-functional stakeholders in utilizing sustainability data to its full potential and embedding it in decision making processes
Support the Central Sustainability Function towards readiness to key regulatory frameworks such as CSRD (ESRS), ISSB or EU Taxonomy
Lead and/or participate in workstreams aimed at executing targeted improvements and raising sustainability awareness/engagement across the company
As a part of Engines' Sustainability Team, actively participate in the development of sustainability plans, roadmaps, recommendations and strategies for different functions and overall, for GKN Aerospace to improve towards its vision of becoming the most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky.
Job Qualifications
Essential:
Familiarity with Life Cycle Assessment methodologies
Good understanding of Data Management, including Data Analysis, Governance and Quality
Analytical mindset with attention to detail and the ability to manage large, complex datasets
Strong internal drive coupled with an interest in corporate sustainability
Skilled at driving change and influencing stakeholders
Good ability to communicate and present results internally and externally to both technical and non-technical audiences
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
Strong written and verbal communication in English
Desirable:
Experience in LCA software tools such as SimaPro, LCA FE, or openLCA
Familiarity with key data tools - MS Fabric, Power BI, SQL etc.
Knowledge of existing and upcoming sustainability regulations such as CSRD (ESRS), EU Taxonomy, Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation
Bachelor's or Master's degree in environmental science, engineering, sustainability, or a related field
Application process
We look forward receiving your application as soon as possible! If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Johan Zizala at Skill, email johan.zizala@skill.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7485402-1921090". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
Nohabgatan 14 (visa karta
)
461 53 TROLLHÄTTAN Jobbnummer
9828292