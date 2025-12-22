LC-MS Specialist - Oligonucleotide Analysis, Uppsala
Qrios AB / Laborantjobb / Uppsala Visa alla laborantjobb i Uppsala
2025-12-22
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
We are now looking for a skilled LC-MS Specialist with expertise in oligonucleotide analysis for an exciting consulting assignment with one of QRIOS Life Science's partners within advanced pharmaceutical R&D. This assignment will be your initial assignment as a consultant at QRIOS, with strong opportunities for continued development and future assignments within our Life Science network.
In this role, you will contribute directly to cutting-edge research within nucleic acid-based therapeutics, where advanced analytical capabilities play a critical role in driving innovation forward. The assignment is full-time, on-site in Uppsala, with start as soon as possible, and will run until July 31, 2026.
QRIOS operates throughout the greater Mälardalen region (from Södertälje to Uppsala), Gothenburg, and Skåne. We always take into account where our consultants prefer to work, and assignments are typically geographically concentrated - there is no expectation of nationwide commuting.
Location: Uppsala
Scope: Full-time, on-site
Start: As soon as possible
Assignment duration: Until July 31, 2026
Application deadline: January 12
Reponsibilities
• Develop and validate LC-MS workflows for qualitative and quantitative analysis of oligonucleotides and related conjugates
• Perform routine LC-MS analyses to support ongoing R&D projects
• Conduct intact mass analysis, impurity profiling, and sequence confirmation
• Act as a lead for complex analytical challenges and implement robust solutions
• Participate in method development and maintenance of LC-MS instrumentation
• Document analytical work in electronic lab notebooks and write technical reports
• Prepare and present analytical results at project meetings
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional project teams
Your profile
• Ph.D. or M.Sc. in Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, or equivalent
• Proven experience in LC-MS method development and application within R&D
• Strong background in advanced LC-MS analysis of biomolecules
• Experience with intact mass analysis, impurity profiling, and sequence confirmation
• Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is not required)
Meritorious
• Experience with oligonucleotide or nucleic acid analysis
• Knowledge of IP-RPC
You are a communicative and collaborative professional who thrives in a flexible laboratory environment. You enjoy hands-on lab work, take pride in high-quality documentation, and are comfortable working both independently and as part of a team. Curiosity, structure, and a strong scientific drive are natural parts of your approach.
About the Organisation
QRIOS is your trusted partner within the Life Science sector. We specialize in recruitment and consulting solutions for specialist and leadership roles across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, chemical engineering, and food technology. Our strength lies in the fact that our consultants and employees have extensive hands-on industry experience, giving us a deep understanding of our clients' challenges and ambitions.
As a consultant at QRIOS, you gain the opportunity to explore diverse assignments, accelerate your professional development, and build a strong network within Life Science. Together, we drive innovation and contribute to a better future.
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5206". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science AB Kontakt
Robert Nabel robert.nabel@qrios.se Jobbnummer
9661255