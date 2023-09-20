Lawyer to Malmö
Enercon has an open position: International Legal Counsel
About being Legal Counsel at Enercon
Are you looking for an in-house role at a company in Malmö? Enercon needs a Legal Counsel, who is the legal expert to all stakeholders during the entire wind farm lifecycle. The right person will be supporting our local business units in the entire Central & Northern Europe region (CNE) on their day to day legal affairs, including claim management, coordination of formal litigation, court proceedings etc.
The role will also require:
Front-line negotiation and direct communication with all business partners (e.g. suppliers, clients, banks, investors).
Drafting, negotiating and handling of complex agreements in English, with a focus on sale, construction, financing, procurement and servicing of wind turbines.
Playing an active role in the development of suitable country/region-specific standard contracts.
Safeguarding the correct implementation of our corporate policies.
Managing local law firms (if occasionally necessary for specific tasks or projects)
Business travels (mainly to the region and to the headquarters in Germany)
Your profile
University degree in Law, preferably Sweden.
Excellent skills of the English language (suitable both for negotiating and for ad hoc contract drafting).
Good knowledge of Legal English (first Common Law experience is a plus).
2 years of professional experience in an international law firm or international company (preferably in the area of engineering, construction or energy).
Proactive, self-driven, pragmatic, and hands-on attitude with the ability to set the right priorities in a busy working environment.
Sound judgement, composure under pressure and a collaborative mind-set.
Confidence making decisions where there is ambiguity or incomplete information.
Benefits at Enercon Malmö
Trust time with the option to work from home for a good work-life balance
Integration into an international team
Internal and external opportunities for further development
Enercon has a collective agreement and is an employer member of Energy Industry
Is this in line with your profile and personal ambitions? Please apply with your cv and letter in English asap (or 8 Oct). Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the end date if we have moved forward to the screening or interview step.
About ENERCON: Innovative ideas are the hallmark of our successes and move us on. We are passionate about realizing wind energy projects across the globe and meeting tomorrow's energy technology challenges. You and your engagement can contribute to shape the future of renewable energies. For more than 35 years, ENERCON has been among the technology leaders in the wind energy sector. We were the first manufacturer of wind energy converters to rely on a gearless drive design, which is a hallmark of all ENERCON wind energy converters. ENERCON is a pioneer also in the fields of rotor blade engineering, control systems or grid connection technology and keeps proving its great innovation capacity through a variety of new technological developments. Så ansöker du
