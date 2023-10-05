Lawyer for Automotive Business Legal Advisory
2023-10-05
2023-10-05
For our client, a prominent organization in the automotive industry, we are seeking a knowledgeable and dedicated lawyer to strengthen their team and provide high-quality business legal advice to their clients. Our client works with companies in the automotive industry, offering legal expertise in everything from consumer protection laws to labor law.
Your Responsibilities:
• Provide business legal advice to clients in various areas, including contract law, labor law, intellectual property, and consumer laws.
• Conduct legal research and analysis to assist clients in making well-informed decisions.
• Handle disputes and settlements on behalf of clients.
• Draft and review legal documents, including contracts, licenses, and employment agreements.
• Keep clients informed about changes in legislation and legal developments affecting their businesses.
Din Profil
We're seeking a qualified candidate with a prestigious law degree and relevant experience, especially in the automotive sector regarding contract, labor, and consumer protection laws. Your ability to conduct sharp legal analysis and communicate complex concepts effectively, both in writing and verbally, is crucial. You should excel both independently and in a collaborative team environment. Your contributions will play a vital role in delivering outstanding legal counsel to clients.Om företaget
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and have what it takes to deliver expert legal advice in the automotive industry, we invite you to apply for this executive position. To maintain confidentiality, all applications will be treated with the utmost discretion.
Why you should choose our client:
• Opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging work environment.
• Diversity of clients and cases to broaden your experience.
• Competitive salary and benefits that reflect our appreciation for your expertise.
AutoExecutive is the automotive sector's premier executive network for industry professionals, specializing in positions at the management and board of directors level.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you believe you are the ideal candidate for this role.
