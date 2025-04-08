Laundry Equipment Consultant
We are seeking a knowledgeable and motivated Laundry Equipment Consultant to join our team. The consultant will be responsible for providing expert advice to clients on selecting, purchasing, and maintaining commercial laundry equipment. Key duties include analyzing customer needs, recommending the best products, building relationships with suppliers and clients, and ensuring smooth delivery and installation processes. The ideal candidate should have in-depth industry knowledge, excellent communication skills, and a proven track record in sales or distribution. Technical understanding of laundry equipment is a plus.
Key Responsibilities:
Consult with clients to assess their laundry equipment needs.
Recommend appropriate products and solutions.
Coordinate with suppliers for product availability and pricing.
Manage sales processes from order to installation.
Provide post-sales support, including maintenance and troubleshooting advice.
Requirements:
Strong knowledge of laundry equipment and industry trends.
Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.
Proven experience in sales or distribution, preferably in commercial equipment.
