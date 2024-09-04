lätt lastbil förare

DK Logistics AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Malmö
2024-09-04


Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos DK Logistics AB i Malmö, Stockholm, Vallentuna eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for drivers to drive light trucks, who can work 2-4 days a week for deliveries around Malmö
Working hours:
Monday-Sunday (2-4 days, depending on the route).
Criteria for applicants:
Driving license B
Swedish or EU driver's license
Very good Swedish or English
Good location and problem solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
able to work at a high pace
Immediately available
Send your CV to support@dklogistics.se and mark the application with "Malmö.
Employment as soon as possible
Apply only if you are flexible with time and can work at a fast pace.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04
E-post: support@dklogistics.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
DK Logistics AB (org.nr 559427-4309)
Väderögatan 7 (visa karta)
211 73  MALMÖ

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8880349

Prenumerera på jobb från DK Logistics AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos DK Logistics AB: