lätt lastbil förare

2024-09-04
We are looking for drivers to drive light trucks, who can work 2-4 days a week for deliveries around Malmö
Working hours:
Monday-Sunday (2-4 days, depending on the route).
Criteria for applicants:
Driving license B
Swedish or EU driver's license
Very good Swedish or English
Good location and problem solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
able to work at a high pace
Immediately available
Send your CV to support@dklogistics.se
and mark the application with "Malmö.
Employment as soon as possible
Apply only if you are flexible with time and can work at a fast pace.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04
E-post: support@dklogistics.se
