Lärare i Svenska

International Education
At Uppsala International School (UIS), we provide high quality international education for students aged 6-18 following the International Baccalaureate® (IB) curriculum within a modern and well-equipped campus.
Uppsala International School (UIS) follows the IB Curriculum, offering the Primary Years Programme (PYP) for the elementary school students (Pre-K - Grade 5), the Middle Years Programme (MYP) for middle school students (Grade 6-10), and the IB Diploma Programme (DP) and the Career Programme (IBCP)for senior students (Grade 11 and 12).
Great Teachers
At UIS, we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students. Great teachers inspire great students.
All our teachers are highly qualified and have a high level of professional experience that is imperative to maintain the high standards of education of our students.
Family Engagement
Close communication is at the core of our partnership approach. Keeping guardians in the loop regarding their child's progress is an essential part of what we do.
We have an" open door" policy which ensures parents can speak with us at any stage, we keep those all-important channels of communication wide open.
We are looking for an outstanding a highly motivated, creative, and dynamic Swedish teacher to join the https://uppsalainternationalschool.
com/
Qualifications
The successful applicant will have the following:
- A bachelor's degree in a related subject and a certified teaching qualification
If you meet the above criteria, are enthusiastic about teaching and learning and have the drive and passion to get the most from our students then we would very much welcome your application.
Important Note: https://uppsalainternationalschool.com/
is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all its students. Applicants will be required to submit a current police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home country or current country of residence prior to appointment. Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/38". Omfattning
