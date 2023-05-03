Lärare i slöjd, bild och HKK till Dibber International
2023-05-03
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
Dibber är en del av en utbildningskoncern som driver förskolor och skolor på flera ställen i världen utan vinstintresse. Dibber arbetar för att utveckla och driva de bästa förskolorna och skolorna, där barn känner sig värdefulla, föräldrarna upplever trygghet och medarbetarna får alla förutsättningar för att göra ett bra jobb. Dibbers vision är att vi vill få "världens viktigaste värden att växa", alltså våra barn och elever.
På sikt vill Dibber bli den ledande aktören i Europa och pågående etablering i Sverige är en del av den visionen. I Sverige är Dibber en koncern som bedriver ca 100 förskolor och skolor i ca 20 bolag.
Vill du bidra till att få alla elever att känna sig värdefulla? Trivs du med ett engagerat team och utvecklande arbetsdagar? Då är det dig vi söker!
Situated in Sollentuna and only a stone's throw away from the the stunning Norrviken lake and Stockholm's commuter train. We are a F-9 school and together with our focus on Lgr11 and IB's pedagogical program we have an international profile where our pupils can grow as people and world citizens.
We are a school that lays the foundation for lifelong learning, with great emphasis on both academic and aesthetic subjects, and where modern technology is a given.
For more information about the school, please visit www.dibber.se/en/skola/dibber-international-school-sollentuna/
Vi får världens viktigaste värden att växa! Publiceringsdatum2023-05-03Dina arbetsuppgifter
We have 4 positions available, each at 60% and are looking for qualified teachers only. Kvalifikationer
• We are looking for you who are a qualified in home economics, textile, woodwork or art.
• Teaching is done in english, but knowledge of the Swedish curriculum is essential.
• Good communication skills
• Ability to plan and organise your work and take responsibility for common tasks in the team/organisation.
• Experience with digital tools to support the development of learning Dina personliga egenskaper
As a trained teacher, you understand that you as a teacher, are one of the single most important factors in student success. At the same time, you actively work to make students involved and responsible in their learning. We believe you see challenges as opportunities rather than problems and expect you to have a strong commitment to students.
You also believe in the potential of all pupils to develop fully according to their abilities. You will take initiative where you see a need and have an ability to look to the best interests of the whole organisation. A good ability to build relationships with pupils, staff and parents and to collaborate for the good of the pupils is a given.
You have ambition and passion for what you do. You are also able to create engagement and participate in pupil development.
You are solution-oriented, flexible and collaborative. To be successful in this role, you must be able to communicate with people from different backgrounds and in different life situations. You must be able to work independently and take responsibility.
Vi erbjuder
Dedicated and talented colleagues in a professional environment!
We have an attractive educational concept with access to a comprehensive training material.
We have a collective agreement through Almega (Friskoleavtalet).
Dibber has a promise to all its employees: "With us you have every opportunity to develop both as a professional and as an individual while doing the most important job in the world in the best possible way."
Engagerade och duktiga kolleger i en professionell miljö!
Vi har ett attraktivt pedagogiskt koncept med tillgång till ett omfattande utbildningsmaterial.
Vi har kollektivavtal genom Almega (Friskoleavtalet).
Dibber har ett löfte till alla sina medarbetare:
«Hos oss har du alla möjligheter att utvecklas både som yrkesmänniska och individ samtidigt som du utför världens viktigaste jobb på bästa möjliga sätt.»
Kontaktinformation
Jeremy Brooks, Rektor
Arbetsplats
Lindvägen 16
192 70 Sollentuna Ersättning
. Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4659184115". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dibber Norrviken Skola AB
(org.nr 556728-9391), https://dibber.se/ Arbetsplats
Dibber International School Sollentuna Kontakt
Rektor
Jeremy Brooks Jobbnummer
7728857