LAN technician
2024-06-05
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
Job description
Do you have a good technical understanding of Network hardware and connectivity with delivery processes? Would you like to excel in a global setting in one of the world's leading hygiene and health companies? Then this opportunity as a LAN technician might be something for you!
You will work in a small team with senior LAN technicians and collaborate closely with the project manager to deliver network solutions on different sites and work on life-cycle networks.
For this role you need to have technical skills such as CCNA certificate, work experience from IT infrastructure, troubleshooting and configuration within Cisco environment. Also, fluent English is a must whereas Swedish is considered a strong plus.
You are a person who enjoys learning new things and who applies technology and communication to solve problems. You feel comfortable in an international and in a Network technical environment. We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace.
This is a consultancy assignment through Randstad Digital for our client in Mölndal and we expect you to be able to work from the office min. 2 days per week. Expected start of assignment in September.
Last date to apply 2024-06-24. For questions regarding the role, please contact josefin.adolfsson@randstad.se
. We kindly ask you to submit your application through our website and not through email. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Create and implement network solutions for sites worldwide.
Work closely with senior LAN technicians, project managers, and network architects to deliver effective network solutions.
Qualifications
CCNA certificate (CCNP certificate is a merit)
Relevant experience in IT infrastructure, particularly with Cisco systems.
Experience in troubleshooting network and wifi.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written. Swedish is a merit.
Available to work from the office min. 2 days a week.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward.
