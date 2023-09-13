Laboratory Technician / Laboratory Engineer
Stora Enso AB / Laborantjobb / Nacka Visa alla laborantjobb i Nacka
2023-09-13
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stora Enso AB i Nacka
, Filipstad
, Hällefors
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
eller i hela Sverige
Career for a better climate. Every day.
Stora Enso has many exciting innovation activities ongoing. One of these is the development and commercialization of Lignode® - our bio-based carbon material for energy storage in Li-ion and Na-ion batteries. The global battery market is expected to expand rapidly within the next ten years, enabling new solutions in the fields of consumer electronics, e-mobility, and residential energy storage. With our renewable bio-based materials we contribute to making these solutions more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
For more information on our technology, we would like to refer you to our website: https://www.storaenso.com/en/products/lignin/lignode
We are now looking for a Laboratory Technician or Laboratory Engineer. The job classification and exact job description (with work tasks and responsibilities) will depend on your work experience and educational background.
In this position, you will contribute to our exciting mission by synthesizing next generation carbon materials and by performing analyses on new materials from our R&D Laboratory as well as from our pilot plant.
Your location will be at the Innovation Centre for Biomaterials in Sickla/Nacka/Stockholm. You will report to the R&D Manager.
Please note that this position is only open to existing employees and previous employees who we have legal obligations to re-employ.
Who are we looking for?
In order to succeed in this role, you have a profound experience with working in a chemical laboratory and with handling of chemicals, which you have ideally shown by:
5 years of practical work experience in a chemical laboratory / factory,
or vocational training in chemistry or chemical engineering plus 3 years of practical work experience,
or completing bachelor studies in chemistry or chemical engineering plus 3 years of practical work experience.
Any experience with development of battery or carbon materials or with material analysis methods is seen as meritorious.
You are skilled in the use MS Office applications (such as Word, Excel, Powerpoint) and MS Teams. Experience with LIMS and ELN is a benefit.
As a person and a colleague, you are open-minded, well organized, and safety-oriented, with a hands-on mentality and the willingness and flexibility to support new laboratory activities on short notice. You like to work in an international and interdisciplinary environment, and your English is fluent in speaking and writing.
Your Main Responsibilities will be:
Perform thermal, mechanical, and chemical synthesis and modifications of carbon materials derived from lignin and other biomass.
Help to develop new synthesis methods.
Perform routine physical and chemical analysis on biomass and carbon materials (such as XRF, ICP-OES, OEA, TGA, SEM, EDX, gas sorption, particle size, etc.), including data evaluation and interpretation.
Help with routine electrochemical analysis on carbon materials (galvanostatic cycling in lab-type Li-ion and Na-ion cells), including data evaluation and interpretation.
Help to develop new analytical methods.
Document lab work results and findings in ELN and LIMS (and other databases and documentation systems if required).
Take over laboratory and instrument responsibility (including installation, calibration, maintenance, and troubleshooting).
Perform routine tasks (shipping samples, ordering consumables and chemicals, handling waste, etc.) to keep labs operating.
Ensure that the workspace is as safe as possible (create and continuously update risk assessments, make safety observations, keep workspace clean and in order, etc.).
What we offer
By joining us, you will be part of our diverse working culture supporting you to explore new perspectives and develop professionally. You will contribute towards a more sustainable world, as we believe that anything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. To keep you going safely, we support your physical and mental wellbeing.
How can you apply for this role?
You can only submit your application to us by using our recruitment tool. As we are assessing our candidates on an ongoing basis, we hope to hear from you as soon as possible but at the latest by September 27, 2023.
Depending on the role, we might invite you to a video interview and/or aptitude tests. Also, our recruitment process could include pre-employment actions such as background, reference and health checks as well as a drug test.
Questions regarding the recruitment process can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Peder Andersson via peder.andersson@storaenso.com
.
Please note that, due to vacation period, answers might be delayed.
Welcome to work in the renewable materials company!
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow.
We believe diversity strengthens our competitiveness and contributes to better decision-making. Diverse working teams help us to explore different perspectives and challenge our way of thinking. We work actively to increase diversity in the workplace and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Stora Enso is an equal opportunity employer and follows non-discriminatory practices.
See our film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUElPYaxgqs&t
Find out more about Life at Stora Enso Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stora Enso AB
(org.nr 556173-3360)
Fannys väg 1 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Stora Enso Biomaterials Innovation Center Jobbnummer
8109195