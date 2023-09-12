Laboratory Engineer/Scientist
IDL Biotech AB / Laborantjobb / Stockholm Visa alla laborantjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IDL Biotech AB i Stockholm
IDL Biotech is a diagnostic company that develops, produces, and markets In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests worldwide for the health care sector. We are active in the fields of oncology and bacteriology through manufacturing of various tumor markers and a rapid Salmonella typhoid test. We are small, growing company that offers a relaxed but challenging work environment with opportunities to gain experience using the point of care assays.
About the role
We are looking for a laboratory engineer/Scientist to support the development and validation of our products. In this full-time job, you will be responsible for your own R&D projects and work together with two more people in R&D. If you like a challenging and stimulating work with a dedicated and skilled team of people, you are welcome with your application.
Main Responsibilities
Work as a team member to provide support for the new product development and validation of new as well as existing products.
Ensure all experiments are performed and documented
Maintain documents, and records as required by ISO 13485 Quality System
Prepares formulations of reagents or standards using existing documents in support of testing
Develop new methods and processes to increase the performance of lateral flow tests.
Operates and maintains equipment as part of a pre-determined schedule
Essential for the role
University degree: M.Sc or PhD in Biochemistry, biological sciences or related
Experience with protein characterization, lateral flow as well as ELISA based diagnostic assays
Understanding of and capability to perform immunoassays
Very good documentation and communication skills in English and preferably at least basic knowledge in Swedish.
Personal attributes
Ability to work effectively to deliver ambitious goals
Work collaboratively in various cross-functional settings and as part of matrix teams
Ability to work proactively, independently, and collaboratively with colleagues
Sound and balanced judgment skills; able to assess and handle risks; self-confident, proactive, and decisive
Location:
The position is permanent, full-time, and located in Bromma, Stockholm, Sweden
Reporting to
CSO
WHAT WE OFFER
Interesting position in an international growing and culturally diverse company
Dynamic and international environment
Work executed in project form as well as individual support analyses
High degree of freedom and individual responsibility
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 13th Oct 2023. If you have any questions regarding the position, you may contact Kiran Jagarlamudi at: kiran.jagarlamudi@arocell.com
.
We look forward hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-12
E-post: kiran.jagarlamudi@arocell.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Idl Biotech AB
(org.nr 556339-4203)
Karlsbodavägen 39 (visa karta
)
161 11 BROMMA Arbetsplats
IDL Biotech AB Jobbnummer
8103907