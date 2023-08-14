Laboratory Engineer / Laboratorieingenjör - Protein Purification Experience
2023-08-14
Do you have previous experience working with protein purification techniques and would you be interested working for a biotech company that develops products enabling leading research in biology, diagnostics and medicine?
Academic Resource is searching for a Laboratory Engineer to our client, Atlas Antibodies. The position is a one-year consultancy assignment, with start immediately or according to agreements. The position is in Stockholm, Bromma.
As Laboratory Engineer you will be responsible for securing production and quality control of products, by executing tasks within Production team according to set procedures, as well as identifying and driving improvements to further develop the processes in a proactive way.
About Atlas Antibodies
Atlas Antibodies was founded in 2006 as a start-up from the Human Protein Atlas project and has successfully launched more than 60,000 products for protein research. The company was originally founded by researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm and the Rudbeck Laboratory, Uppsala University in Uppsala to handle the production, marketing and sales of research tools developed by the Swedish-based Human Protein Atlas program. Today the company has full in-house manufacturing facilities and offers four premium quality product lines: Triple A Polyclonals, PrecisA Monoclonals and PrEST Antigens. The company markets and sells its products globally through multiple distribution channels and has approximately 80 employees. The company site is in the Stockholm area.
Key area of responsibilities:
• Deliver and document results according to defined quality levels and timelines.
• Documenting deviations when they occur and subsequent reporting to management.
• Lead proof of concept, process development activities and improvements led by reaction to
an issue or proactively
• Represent your function in projects.
• Develop laboratory processes and methods and receive technology transfer from R&D
• Intermediate process knowledge
• Junior staff education and training
• Process and instrument responsibility
• Instrument responsibility
Qualifications
• Master degree in relevant field (such as Biology, Biomedicine and similar) or Bachelor degree, with at least two years of relevant work experience
• At least 6 months - 1 year of proficient work with protein purification techniques (preferably with experience with protein chromatography systems, e.g. Äkta systems)
• Good theoretical and practical knowledge of protein purification techniques
• Excellent communication and documentation skills
• Computer and software skills to be able to learn how to use internal and relevant external software systems
• Cross-function collaboration and communication skills
• Ability to work independently and collaborate with team members
• Fluency in written and spoken English.
As a consultant at Academic Resource you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, health care allowance and parental pay.
• An authorized staffing company, which means much greater security, as you are covered by the terms of the collective agreement for, for example, salary, insurance, pension and vacation.
• A committed consultant manager who is available and keeps contact with you and the client companies throughout your employment, who ensures that you enjoy and develop in your workplace!
• Opportunity to develop through learning on the job as well as in varied roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Mark your application with reference number: ALI0823
Questions are answered via email by:rekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email / e-mail.
