Laboratory engineer
2024-09-24
QRIOS is looking for a new consultant to join our customer's team for an assignment as a Laboratory Engineer within process development. As a Laboratory Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in supporting projects through hands-on lab work. We are seeking someone with previous laboratory experience who is looking for a great opportunity in pharmaceutical development.
This is a 6-month contract with the potential for extension based on project needs and performance.
Your profile
A Master's (MSc) or Bachelor's (BSc) degree in a relevant field (Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry) is preferred.
Key technical skills that are advantageous, but not required:
• Bacterial cultivation and recombinant expression
• Basic molecular biology methods (AGE, PCR, cloning)
• Biochemical analysis (SDS-PAGE, Western Blot, UV/Vis)
• GMP manufacturing
We are looking for a curious and committed team player with a proactive, solution-oriented approach. You work effectively both independently and in team settings. You are analytical, results-driven, highly adaptable, and thrive in dynamic environments where people are valued, and your contributions can make a significant impact.
