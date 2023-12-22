Lab Technician at SKF RecondOil - Östersund
2023-12-22
Would you like to join this cool growth journey where you can contribute to a sustainable and more environmentally friendly world? And work in an inspiring and positive work environment with supportive colleagues? Then you might be our next...
Lab Technician at SKF RecondOil - Östersund
Oil is the world's most important raw material. It is used as a lubricant in virtually all industrial processes. Oil is also a source of ongoing pollution and climate change. There are many reasons why this valuable resource needs to be better used - in a circular way. RecondOil, acquired by the SKF Group in 2019, is a clean tech company founded almost ten years ago to create a sustainable use of oil. Combining advanced separation technologies (chemical and mechanical) from different fields, to create a technology platform (DST) that allows a lubricating oil to be cleaned down to nano-sized particles and regenerated with the additives still intact. The oil can be used again and again, creating a truly circular economy - cutting carbon footprint, creating new business models, and having a positive impact on the environment.
We are now looking to enhance our team at our laboratory in Östersund. This role plays an important part in the establishment of ISO-certified procedures in our lab handling of customer oils in the most efficient way, and in contributing to our business R&D.
Key responsibilities
Prepare and carry out laboratory tests on industrial oils
Routine maintenance and calibration of laboratory equipment
Analyzing and examining test results and writing reports
Setting up processes for ISO 9001 certification and aligning our documentation accordingly
Participation in writing technical documents
Communication with laboratory suppliers as required
Other tasks may be included with time, relating to supporting external laboratories performing our methods, and R&D projects
Requirements
University degree (B.Sc./M.Sc.) in Chemistry/Chemical Engineering/Laboratory Sciences or equivalent academic competence
Experience in conducting and evaluating tests, results, and data carried out in the laboratory
Knowledge in writing technical documents
Good communication skills, and fluent in Swedish and English
Several years of professional experience in a laboratory environment, and handling industrial oil samples is a merit
Experience working with quality in an ISO-certified organization (such as ISO 9001, ISO 17025) is a merit
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
You will enjoy working here if you
Are analytical with a high level of drive
You will thrive in this position if you are self-driven and accustomed to prioritizing between different work tasks and responsibilities
Have a strong ability to analyze results and data
We offer
A job where you have a great opportunity to make a difference and contribute to a more sustainable world
A challenging job with international contacts and possibilities for professional growth being part of a successful team, within an important and strategic area for SKF RecondOil AB
You will work with innovative technology in exciting projects around the world
Additional information
You will be in located in Östersund, Sweden and report to the Technical & Laboratory Manager, located in Stockholm, Sweden.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Sophie Pellmann Kanter, Junior Recruitment Expert, at sophie.pellmann.kanter@skf.com
. Please, note that we can't accept applications via email.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter.
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, please submit your application no later than 2024-01-31. Please note that we will screen candidates continuously throughout the application period, so please submit your application as soon as possible!
