Lab expert consultant

About Norla:
Norla is a IT and Management consulting company which thrives for customer satisfaction and offers candidates from IT, Management and Business development. We work in a multicultural environment and our driven by our principle "Mind and Heart". Our ambition lies with our most important asset, our people. We value our relations with employee ensuring their professional growth and success and we work together in a network of major companies to find the best talents to support our client's requirements.
Responsibilities
RAN configuration
Responsible for all Configuration Ericsson Basebands G2,G3 and Radios LTE & NR
RF-calibration

UE & UE simulators
Be Aware for UE (Viavi ,Qualcomm, FsUE, UCtool, etc.) in Security Lab to maintain them UP and Running during SCAS Evaluation Phases.
Operate UE-PC including QXDM and other necessary UE tools

Troubleshooting
Be aware of Ericsson Equipment troubleshooting like:
Clear Alarms
Run Traces
check signal Flow

On-site coordination in the physical lab of equipment for installation and space planning
Willingness to work actively hands-on with installation, configuration, etc., when other support is not available
Work closely with the Global Demo Solutions organization as the lab is within the XDN-network
Able to document the lab solution through different solution architecture views; Logical, Physical, Implementational, etc.
Document and describe "How-to" use the lab for new users

