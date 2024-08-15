Lab Engineer for leading company in renewable solutions
2024-08-15
A leading company in renewable materials is seeking a junior Laboratory Engineer for their lab in Sickla. If you are passionate about lab work and eager to contribute to a sustainable future, this role could be for you!
In this role, you'll dive into exciting lab work, performing various material characterization methods and tests of fiber-based products and raw materials. The focus is on material assessment and clear documentation in lab notebooks or Excel. You will receive a good introduction and the role is suitable for you who are junior in your career or freshly graduated.
You'll be part of a dynamic team, working with colleagues on innovative fibre-based materials projects. Safety and precision are key, and previous lab experience will set you up for success. This assignment is from the beginning of September until the end of 2024.
• Great Company Culture: Collaborate with friendly colleagues in a multi-cultural environment.
• Innovative Projects: Work with renewable materials and cutting-edge technologies.
• Consultant manager: A supportive consultant manager from Academic Work who will help you further in your career.
Work tasks
• Conduct a variety of material characterization tests.
• Assess materials and document results clearly using lab notebooks or Excel.
• Contribute to innovative projects involving fiber-based materials, ensuring safety and precision.
• Education within a relevant area
• Lab experience, could be a previous job or internship
• Knowledge of reporting lab results in notebooks or Excel
• Very good knowledge of English, both speaking and writing since it's used in daily work. Swedish is a plus.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Orderly
• Flexible
• Responsible
We are looking for a detail-oriented and organized individual who can present results and communicate findings clearly. The ideal candidate should be proactive, open, and able to work collaboratively across various touchpoints. Strong teamwork skills, a systematic approach, and the ability to quickly learn new tasks are essential for this role.
