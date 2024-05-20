Lab Engineer - Husqvarna shared R&D
2024-05-20
We are excited to announce that we are currently seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented individual to join our team. In this role, you will primarily focus on packaging validation and packaging development testing. Your work will involve conducting tests and validations in accordance with both our internal test codes and external standards. Additionally, you will engage in root cause investigations to identify and address any issues that arise.
This assignment is within Husqvarna shared R&D and the department of Physical & Durability specialist lab. As a specialist department within shared R&D we provide advanced testing, validation and analysis in a number of competence areas such as structural dynamics, acoustics, durability, EMC & packaging.
Role Overview:
This position offers a unique opportunity to work within a highly specialized team, contributing to the advancement of our R&D capabilities. You will collaborate closely with experts in various fields, gaining insights and experience that will enhance your professional growth. Your contributions will be instrumental in ensuring that our packaging solutions meet the highest standards of quality and performance.
By joining us, you will be part of a forward-thinking organization that values innovation, precision, and continuous improvement. If you have a passion for rigorous testing and a keen eye for detail, we would love to hear from you.
You will be a central part of developing and expanding our test methods and laboratory infrastructure related to packaging validation.
Who We're Looking For:
• A way of working that is thorough and goal oriented with the ability to understand the importance of details.
• Ability to read and interpret advanced technical documentation such as international validation standards.
• Write technical reports, both in Swedish and English
• Experience as a lab engineer
• Experience from packaging testing according to ISTA standards
• Knowledge of vibration validation principals
• Engineering degree
• Ability to communicate test results with multiple stakeholders in a complex environment.
• Laboratory experience within NVH is meritorious
Apply Today:
If you're a committed team player, eager to learn, and ready to make a significant impact on a dynamic team, we'd love to receive your application. Husqvarna is dedicated to empowering all employees, offering career development opportunities that foster our staff's best professional selves.
Does this sound like an interesting role that you would like to know more about? Welcome with your application or contact us if you have any questions about the position. patrik.zander@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiting manager) erica.lindau@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiter)
What happens after you apply? In this process, we continuously evaluate applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. If you are not selected to proceed further, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange.
#LI-CAREERATHUSQVARNASWEDEN
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2
)
Jobbnummer 8693084
8693084