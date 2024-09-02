Lab Assistant, Clinical Sample Handling
2024-09-02
MinervaX offers you an important position in a rapidly growing and successful international oriented company.
The position in anchored in the Sample Management Team supporting the vaccine functional assay and immunoassay teams with handling clinical samples. The position is based in MinervaX Laboratory facility in Lund, Skåne, responsible for clinical sample analysis and research for ongoing clinical trials on a maternal GBS vaccine candidate.
Job description
The candidate will play an important role in the Sample Management team, which will be a newly established team. The team will be responsible for supporting 3 other teams within all tasks related to clinical sample management. The primary focus will be hands-on work with clinical sample registration, sample management and aliquoting.
Main job functions in details
Clinical sample receival, registration (serum samples, breastmilk, and bacterial culture samples)
Aliquoting and labelling samples (automatic and manual workflow)
Overviewing and controlling freezer storage
Handling of electronic lab book systems and daily documentation
Sample management and working with the laboratory teams on picking and selecting samples for analyses
Job Requirements
Biomedical analyst or other experience in working with handling human clinical samples
Experience in working with sterile workflows when handling samples
Well-founded in spoken English, since this is company language
Be able to start the position as soon as possible
Personal Attributes
You are comfortable working in a dynamic and fast paced environment, but you need to bring a high sense quality and precision for this role. You like routine processes, since you will have a dedicated role in managing all clinical samples in lab and need to "own" this role.
Structure, control and checklists are buzzwords to your personality. You have high collaborative skills, and you are a dedicated team player, since you will be working across all teams in the lab.
MinervaX
MinervaX is a Danish biotechnology company, established in 2010 to develop a prophylactic vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), based on research from Lund University. MinervaX is developing a GBS vaccine for maternal immunization, likely to have superior characteristics compared with other GBS vaccine candidates in development. The latter are based on traditional capsular polysaccharide (CPS) conjugate technology. By contrast, MinervaX's vaccine is a protein-only vaccine based on fusions of highly immunogenic and protective protein domains from selected surface proteins of GBS (the Alpha-like protein family). Given the broad distribution of proteins contained in the vaccine on GBS strains globally, it is expected that MinervaX's vaccine will confer protection against virtually 100% of all GBS isolates.
Recruitment
Please submit your application to careers@minervax.com
Please submit your application to careers@minervax.com. All applications must be in English and are treated confidentially. Please add "Lab Assistant" in subject when applying. For further details about the job and the Company, please contact VP Bioanalysis & Analytical Quality, Tina Biehl (+4530770303)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15
E-post: careers@minervax.com
223 63 LUND
VP Bioanalysis & Analytical Quality
