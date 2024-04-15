Kvalitetstekniker
2024-04-15
Publiceringsdatum2024-04-15
Our ambition here at Advantek is to be the world's leading provider of precision component delivery systems. We operate facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. Our solutions play an important role in the assembly process of many products such as computers, mobile phones, LED lighting, medical components, smart appliances, automobiles and other consumer products. Whether your products are big or small, robust or highly delicate - we care for them.
POSITION SUMMARY:
Support the QA manager with various tasks, handle the incoming inspections, quality metric dimensional measurements and further support on internal and external deviations and counter measures. Internal auditing according to internal processes and work together with different departments to implement continuous improvements as per requirements.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Implement QMS improvements in incoming, in-line and dimensional lab inspection processes.
• Handle the internal product quality metric data collection and reporting.
• Support QA department on swiftly answering to customer complaints and with QA manager ensure the implementation of agreed countermeasures.
• Ensure efficient resolution of externally and internally identified non-conformities.
• Identify continuous improvement activities and implement those within department functions.
• Support team during customer, internal process, product and ISO9001/ISO14001/ATF16949 audits.
• Authority to execute the following:
• to stop shipment and production to correct quality problems
• to identify personnel with authority and responsibility for corrective action and ability to report status with the Quality Manager for process release to continue operations
• Participates in collegial planning for policies, procedures and systems, problem solving and performance monitoring through participation in standing and ad hoc committees, task forces and project teams.
• Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE:
• Experience working in a ISO9001:2015 environment. IATF 16949:2016 experience valued.
• Understanding of SPC and SPC software.
• Engineering Degree - Mechanical, Manufacturing, Process, Industrial or similar
• 2+ years' experience in aspects quality engineering
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, in Swedish & English
• Deep grasp of MS Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)
SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY:
• None
PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORKING CONDITIONS:
• Ability to work overtime as needed
• Production area work involving equipment
TRAINING REQUIREMENTS:
• General company overview
• General department overview - Measurement, tooling, equipment, documentation
• Production floor - QA, Vision, Set-up, Production, Core Cutting, Box Making, Reel Assembly
• Maintenance and Facilities shop-repair, spare parts, preventative maintenance
• QMS, EMS and Occupational Health and Safety standards
• IATF Awareness and Application Training; IATF Core Tools (APQP, PPAP, SPC, FMEA, MSA) Awareness and Application training
• QMS Lead Auditor Training
• Understanding Basic Operation/Programming of VCMM - Mitutoyo and Calibration/ Metrology
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
E-post: Wade.schenk@advantek.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Advantek Eurasia Holdco AB
Esabvägen
695 30 LAXÅ
Advantek Convolutor AB
Kvalitetschef
Robin Axehed Robin.axehed@advantek.com 0584444147
