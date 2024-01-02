Kubernetes Support Specialist (SRE)
2024-01-02
About Redeploy Run
At Redeploy Run, we specialize in helping our customers with platform engineering and operations. Our mission is to liberate businesses from operational and infrastructural complexities, speeding up the delivery of applications and business value while fast-tracking cloud adoption.
With our 'Ready-to-Run' platform products, including Technology Platforms and Industry Cloud Platforms, we empower IT departments to effortlessly establish and manage infrastructure and governance with ease. These platforms are equipped with self-service options, policies, tools and processes to minimize IT department involvement and allow developers to use appropriate technology for each specific function.
About the Role
We are seeking a Kubernetes Support Engineer (SRE) with a focus on Kubernetes running on AWS and Azure.
In this role, you will contribute to keep our customers most business-critical applications available by building and running highly reliable, secure and scalable Kubernetes platforms.
Every day you will work with identifying and implementing reliability improvements by collaborating with our customers application developers and our Azure and AWS specialists. Your expertise will ensure we meet our high standards for uptime and efficiency and have a direct impact on customer satisfaction.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are an open minded and curious person that always tries to understand how things work to optimize everything in life. You might have done some competitive gaming and digging deep into finding winning strategies and being creative with (unintended) exploits left by game designers. Professionally you need to be able to read and speak code as well as understand the performance impact of not running applications close to the metal.
Key Responsibilities:
Kubernetes Cluster Management: Oversee the deployment, scaling, and management of Kubernetes clusters in AWS and Azure. Ensure clusters are configured for high availability, performance, and security.
Monitoring and Incident Response: Implement and maintain monitoring solutions to proactively detect and resolve issues. Respond to and troubleshoot operational incidents in Kubernetes environments.
Automation and Tooling: Develop automation tools and scripts to streamline deployment and management processes. Enhance CI/CD pipelines for efficient and error-free deployments.
Performance Optimization: Monitor system performance, identify bottlenecks, and implement optimizations to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Disaster Recovery and Backup: Plan and implement disaster recovery and backup strategies for Kubernetes clusters to ensure data integrity and availability.
Collaboration and Support: Work closely with development teams to support the deployment and operation of services. Provide guidance and expertise on containerization and orchestration.
Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: Document systems, procedures, configurations, and best practices. Share knowledge and mentor team members in our technology stack.
Cross-Cloud Strategies: Contribute to developing strategies and best practices for running Kubernetes effectively across both AWS and Azure platforms.
To be considered for the role, we see that you come with the following experiences and skills:
Proven experience in Kubernetes administration, preferably in AWS and Azure environments
Proficiency in scripting and automation using tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or similar
Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines and performance monitoring
And if you come with below experiences, we see it as a great advantage
Certification in Kubernetes
Who are you?
Passionate about solving challenging problems in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment
A positive person by nature and have a passion for what you do, putting teamwork and collaboration above all else
Confident in yourself and your own abilities, but also open to learning new things and embracing new challenges
How to Apply
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and be part of a team that's redefining the future of platform engineering - then don't hesitate to send in your application by hitting the apply button.
