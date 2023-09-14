Kubernetes Specialist To Etraveli
2023-09-14
Do you have a genuine interest in Kubernetes and containers and a desire to continue developing in the field? Come and join us as our new colleague and Kubernetesspecialist. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting tasks with a focus on security, scalability, and automation with the latest generation of Open-source technology.
YOU WILL
You will be a part of our Kubernetes specialist team, consisting of highly competent colleagues who value good cohesion and good cooperation. Together you will create a world-class service for scalable, automated solution for both operations and applications. With your specialized expertise, you will support to scale up new projects quickly and with less risk. Examples of assignments included in the role are:
System Monitoring
Python / Bash scripts
Troubleshooting
Managing containerized workloads and services
Act as an expert in various forums
YOU ARE
We are looking for someone who want to be part of a culture with a strong collaborative spirit where everyone can make a difference. You need to be a self-motivator and with a getting it done mentality. You understand the importance of keeping deadlines and delivering on time with quality. In addition to the technical knowledge and work experience, we are looking for a person who wants to become part of the Etraveli team and work towards our common goals. We share expertise and dare to challenge each other to constantly develop and continue to be at the cutting edge when it comes to new technology and new solutions. Further, you are inventive, a good communicator and good at interacting with colleagues. You are also fluent in English, written and spoken.
To succeed in this role, you have experience in infrastructure in operating environments, with a focus on Linux and Open source. You have demonstrated competence on a broad range of best practices for securing container-based applications and Kubernetes platforms during build, deployment, and runtime. Further you have expertise and experience in some of the following areas: OpenStack, Kubernetes, Linux, Grafana, Prometheus, Ansible, Packer, Terraform, Saltstack, Bash, Go or Python.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
+46 (0)73 821 230 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Working with us
Working with us, you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that will help you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. You will have a flexible work schedule, work in a diverse environment, and collaborate closely with your colleagues in Sweden.
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is a leading global technology provider for Flights focused on offering the best possible flight content delivered through flexible tech solutions. We are the preferred partner of some of the world's most prominent travel technology companies such as Booking.com & Google Flights. In this context, to deliver on the company's overall mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking Holdings recently entered into an agreement to acquire our company. Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
