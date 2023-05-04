Kubernetes Engineer
2023-05-04
We want our customers to experience the world, while we take care of the technology that enables traveling. Every minute we close hundreds of deals for our partners around the globe. Etraveli Group is the preferred partner of some of the world's most prominent travel companies such as Booking.com, Google Flights. Skyscanner och Kayak. In this context, to deliver on the company's overall mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking Holdings recently entered into an agreement to acquire our company. Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
The Role
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
Together with a skilled set of IT Operations Engineers and Developers in Gothenburg and Athens respectively, you'll be part of our journey moving into the next generation platform that we're currently developing; where Service Oriented Architecture and automation will be central in our day to day work.
We focus on container orchestration using Kubernetes and OpenStack private cloud platform.
Our tech stack:
Container Orchestration: Kubernetes
Linux: Ubuntu Server
Monitoring/Metrics/Logging: Grafana, Prometheus, Thanos and OpenSearch
Messaging: RabbitMQ
Service Discovery: Consul
Private Cloud Platform: OpenStack
Public Cloud Platform: AWS
Automation/Infrastructure as code: Terraform, SaltStack, Ansible, Rancher
Scripting: Bash, Go and Python
Git in a collaborative environment
Who You Are
As a Kubernetes Engineer at Etraveli Group we want you to be interested in cutting edge technologies. Maybe you have a Bachelor's degree or maybe you are self-taught? It doesn't matter as long as your passion is in Linux and open-source technologies.
At Etraveli Group it is important to play as a team and we love that you see solutions where others see problems. You have a positive mindset and are motivated by challenging projects. In this role you have regular contact with many parts of our organization, in Sweden as well as in Greece, and therefore you must enjoy communicating with both people and IT-systems.
Please note that you need a valid Swedish work permit when applying for this position. Our teams are multicultural and diverse, which we embrace, but relocation in these times has proven to be challenging.
The Perks
We are one of the largest air technology companies in the world. At Etraveli Technology in Gothenburg you will be part of a +100 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities, yet our employees' growing sentiment is that of belonging; a sense of family where everybody pulls toward a common goal. We are passionate about what we do and work closely to strive forward.
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a good way to evolve within your profession. To be able to give our best we need to have fun together!
What else do we offer?
Office in the City - We are located in Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, within a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
Welcome to Etraveli Group._
