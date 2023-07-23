Kubernetes/devOps Engineer
2023-07-23
Are you passionate about cloud technologies, automation, and ensuring seamless application deployment and management? We are seeking a talented and experienced Kubernetes/DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team. As a Kubernetes/DevOps Engineer, you will play a crucial role in building, deploying, and maintaining our cloud infrastructure and applications, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and best practices.
Responsibilities:
Kubernetes Management: Design, deploy, and manage Kubernetes clusters for container orchestration, ensuring high availability, scalability, and security.
DevOps Automation: Develop, maintain, and improve CI/CD pipelines for automating application builds, testing, and deployments across different environments.
Infrastructure as Code (IaC): Utilize infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g., Terraform, Ansible) to define and provision cloud resources and configurations in a consistent and repeatable manner.
Containerization: Containerize applications and services using Docker, and optimize container performance for efficient resource utilization.
Monitoring and Logging: Implement and configure monitoring and logging solutions to ensure visibility into application performance and infrastructure health.
Security and Compliance: Work closely with security teams to implement best practices for securing applications, containers, and cloud resources, and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
