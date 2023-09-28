Kotlin Engineer
2023-09-28
Company Description
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt is not just a delivery app - we're a technology company building a commerce platform to seamlessly connect our millions of customers with thousands of merchant and courier partners, in real-time across 23 countries and 250+ cities. Our apps (iOS and Android) have the industry's highest ratings, largely thanks to our customer-first-mindset, which shows in how we build products and run operations. In June 2022 we officially joined forces with DoorDash. Combined, we have a presence in 27 countries, 23 of which operate with the Wolt brand and app. Wolt and DoorDash continue largely independently, with Wolt's name, brand, product, technology and team.
Working in Product Development at Wolt
At Wolt, we're about getting things done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
The behind the scenes of Wolt is run by an awesome bunch of over 400+ planners, builders, designers and data crunchers. We call ourselves Product+, as we're the very core of Wolt's products, tools and platforms. To build our products, we work in over 40 cross-functional, independent and autonomous teams. Teams are made up of a mix of talented individuals: engineers, designers, data scientists, analysts, and product leads. Each team takes ownership for solving customer problems in the best possible way.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together!
Job Description
We're looking for backend engineers for multiple teams inside the Merchant group. Our group comprises 10 teams touching Acquisition, Onboarding, Operations, Growth, Retention, and Integrations with our Merchants. These are cross-functional teams built with different skill sets, and we expect product engineers to collaborate with Data, Design and Product, ensuring we're fulfilling our Merchants' needs.
Merchant products make Wolt an integral part of our Merchants' daily lives. We build tools and automation that are useful, efficient, reliable, and delightful to use. Our products are built around self-service, which helps us keep trust at the core of our partner relationships. If that's something that gets you excited, don't hesitate to drop in your application.
The main stack is Kotlin.
All in all, you'd be part of a team that improves the Wolt experience by helping our merchants serve more customers faster while enabling them to focus on things that are the most important. If that's something that gets you excited, don't hesitate to drop in your application.
Qualifications
Hands-on: We are looking for people who have several years of experience building high-quality software. This can include working with Apps, APIs and integrations, handling the whole development cycle all the way to production. Having said that, seniority at Wolt is measured by skills, not the number of years on your CV.
Skilled: We want you to be proficient with Kotlin on the backend. We find expertise in other JVM backend languages like Java and Scala genuinely relevant as a starting off point for learning Kotlin.
Communicator & collaborator: We work closely with our teammates and having a good connection with team members is essential. We understand that everyone has their own unique way of communicating with others. We expect you to be yourself, express your opinions, and work together with the rest of the team.
Additional information
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us!
For any further questions about the position, you can turn to Product+ Talent Acquisition Partner - Claudia Medri (claudia.medri@wolt.com
). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47,113 31 Stockholm Wolt Sverige AB (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wolt Development Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8151758