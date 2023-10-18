Kopia av Strategic Purchaser to SaltX
2023-10-18
About the job:
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by the SaltX.
About the company:
SaltX is on a mission to erase industries' dependency on fossil fuels, starting with the quicklime and cement industries. They innovate and industrialize electrification technologies aiming to make the shift in the gigaton scale to reach net-zero industrial emissions.
They create value by being a strategic partner to heavy-emission industries that are committed to decarbonize their operations. The industrial dependency on fossil-fuels in high-temperature heating industries can finally become history thanks to SaltX patented innovation- the Electric Arc Calciner (eAC). Their electric plasma technology replaces fossil-driven heating with renewable electricity and captures the CO2 emissions released during the heating process.
As SaltX are strengthening the commercialization and industrialization phase, they are seeking an entrepreneurial Strategic Purchaser to join their dedicated and diverse team.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Strategic Purchaser, you will play a pivotal role in their organization's growth and success. You will be responsible for establishing and executing strategic procurement initiatives to ensure timely and cost-effective product and project deliveries, with a focus on building strong processes and relationships with suppliers.
Key Responsibilities:
You will be responsible for sourcing contractors, consultants, key components, and equipment (hardware & software), and other supplies necessary for their operations. With an emphasis on sustainability and quality, your expertise will be instrumental in building a robust and effective supply chain and industrializing their offering.
• Procurement Strategy and Execution- Develop and implement a comprehensive procurement strategy aligned with our commercialization and industrialization goals.
• Supplier Management- Establish and maintain strong relationships with critical suppliers, subcontractors and manufacturing partners ensuring timely and reliable delivery of key components, materials, and services.
• Sustainability Integration- Integrate sustainability considerations into procurement decisions, emphasizing responsible sourcing and minimizing environmental impact.
• Quality Assurance- Develop and enforce rigorous quality standards for procured components, materials, and services.
• Industrialization Support- Work closely with cross-functional teams to support the industrialization process of our products.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Bachelor's degree in business administration, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, or a related field. A master's degree is a plus.
• Proven experience in procurement and supplier management. Strong knowledge of procurement best practices, supplier qualification processes, and contract negotiation.
• Familiarity with sustainability principles and their integration into procurement processes.
• Experience in managing procurement for industrialization or commercialization projects is a plus.
To thrive in the role, you have the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, balancing multiple priorities and meeting deadlines. You take great ownership of your responsibilities, performing them and ensuring that all are completed on time.
As a person, you have a "can-do" attitude and entrepreneurial spirit combined with a strong focus on achieving operational excellence. With excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, you have the capacity to easily move from strategic level to hands-on problem solving.
Furthermore, you have excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills. You see the value in cooperation and can work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
Every day Saltx challenge themselves and others to erase industries' dependence on fossil fuels. They do this by being innovative, caring and collaborative. Research indicates that women and other under-represented groups in their industry often hesitate to apply for a position unless they meet the majority of the requirements outlined in the job description. If you share their passion for the green transition, but feel uncertain because your experience may not perfectly align with the qualifications specified in the job advertisement, we strongly encourage you to apply nonetheless. At SaltX, they are doing things that haven't been done before and believe that fostering a diverse, inclusive, and collaborative team is crucial in advancing their mission to decarbonize the quicklime and cement industries.
