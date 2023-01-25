Kontorsassistant / Front desk
2023-01-25
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
As an office assistant you will be the administrator for our main office in Luleå, stationed at our front desk and will oversee the organization and efficiency of daily office operations; from scheduling meetings to supporting staff with their daily operation and well-being. The role will include administrative work in both the daily economic flow in the businesses as well as being part of the support function.
We embrace people with potential, who want to grow in their career as the companies grow. For the right person this role is the perfect steppingstone to more responsibilities/a career within the company.
What you will do
Manage the reception area, welcome visitors and be responsible for the switch phone ensuring effective communication both internally and externally.
Overall support of activities including sales, communication, customer support and related administrative tasks.
Supervise the office premises, its maintenance, equipment, and overall quality of the workplace. Including office materials, coffee, paper, pens, etc.
Guide new employees in the workplace and in support personnel with their daily operations.
Manage incoming and outgoing mail, postal package, etc.
Your profile
You are an enthusiastic person that wants to take a central role in our office. You are the first person to greet our customers and have a central role for our staff as well.
You can multi-task, organize and prioritize your work in an efficient way since the position is companywide.
You have verbal and writing communication skills and are fluent in Swedish and English.
Driver 's license is a requirement for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31
Grepit AB (org.nr 556986-5115), https://www.techinvestnorth.se/
977 75 LULEÅ
HR, Recruitment
Anna Costalonga anna.costalonga@grepit.se 0739867959
